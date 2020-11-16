Entertainment

Avalanche warning in these 4 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, order to stay alert for 48 hours

November 16, 2020
Srinagar: Avalanche warning has been issued in 4 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. This warning has been issued after the fresh snowfall in the Union Territory on Monday. A moderate-level avalanche has been warned in Kupwar and Baramulla districts. Similarly, there is an avalanche warning for Bandipora and Ganderbal. Also Read – Indian Army gave strong response to Pakistan Army, killed 7-8 soldiers, destroyed many enemy bunkers

Officials have said that this warning will be valid for the next 48 hours. Officials said that the avalanche risk is high when the weather clears at high altitudes. Also Read – BSF sub-inspector Rakesh Doval succumbed to injuries in Pakistan Army’s firing, also killing a civilian

After two days of rain and snowfall, the weather in Jammu and Kashmir has improved. Weather officials said that apart from rain / snowfall at different places, there will be no major change in the normal weather conditions during the next 7 days. Also Read – Twitter told Leh part of this state instead of Ladakh, Government of India issued notice

