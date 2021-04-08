Avalon Flexes Management-Production Muscle on Both Sides of the Pond

Laura Kennedy took the reins of management-production agency Avalon as CEO about 5 months earlier than the world pandemic upended all of the firm’s companies: expertise illustration, content material manufacturing and dwell comedy excursions.

The bumpiness of the previous 12 months has strengthened her religion in the firm’s enterprise mannequin, which advantages from having a various combine of income streams, and operations unfold in London, New York and Los Angeles.

On the newest episode of Selection podcast “Strictly Enterprise,” Kennedy says Avalon takes good benefit of helpful insurance policies in the U.Okay., together with pandemic insurance coverage that was not too long ago made obtainable by the authorities and the broad copyright possession protections granted throughout the pond to unbiased producers. That protects Avalon’s possession of its well-received and broadly licensed scripted comedy productions reminiscent of “Disaster,” which aired in the U.S. on Amazon, and “Every little thing’s Going to Be Okay,” now producing buzz for Freeform and Hulu.

Kennedy’s plan for main Avalon to new heights might have been delayed by the COVID-19 curveball, but it surely hasn’t considerably altered her imaginative and prescient.

“I’d say the pandemic has not a lot radically disrupted our business because it has accelerated tendencies that had been in existence pre-pandemic,” Kennedy says. “On the studio facet, our objective is to provide a slate of distinctive content material for world audiences. That was the case earlier than and it’s the case as we speak.”

Avalon has about 140 workers and about 700 artists on its consumer roster. The corporate promotes 20 to 30 dwell comedy and stage productions a 12 months.

Any time a expertise administration operate is married with a manufacturing entity, there are questions on conflicts of pursuits for shoppers who could also be employed by an in-house manufacturing. Kennedy says the market is a pure hedge towards unsavory habits as a result of shoppers will depart in the event that they really feel mistreated. Total, Avalon works with a small proportion of the firm’s shoppers on the manufacturing facet. Avalon’s roster of collection contains HBO’s “Final Week Tonight With John Oliver” and the FX/BBC comedy “Breeders.”

“We’re not a manufacturing firm that’s expanded into expertise. We’re positively a expertise administration firm with a full-fledged studio operation and infrastructure,” she says.

