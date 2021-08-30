Avani Lekhara Wiki, Biography, Age, Sports activities, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Avani Lekhara is a Younger Indian Paralympian from Rajasthan. She is widely recognized for rifle taking pictures. She turned into the web sensation after successful the gold medal in 10m Air rifle status at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. She is the primary Indian girl to win a Paralympic Gold Medal. Avani additionally gained quite a lot of medals and secured international quantity 5 in 10m air rifle taking pictures.

Avani Lekhara Biography

Identify Avani Lekhara Actual Identify Avani Lekhara Nickname Avani Occupation Rifle Shooter, Paralympian Date of Beginning November 8, 2001 Age 19 as of 2021 Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: Shweta Jewaria Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date Faculty But to be up to date Faculty But to be up to date Spare time activities Working towards, taking note of tune, Studying Books Beginning Position Jaipur, Rajasthan Place of origin Jaipur, Rajasthan Present Town Jaipur, Rajasthan Nationality Indian

Avani Lekhara Reliable Social Profiles

instagram.com/avani.lekhara/

twitter.com/avanilekhara

Fb: But to be up to date

Fascinating Details of Avani Lekhara

She is lately score in fifth place in 10m Air Riffle status.

Avani Lekhara Pictures

Take a look at the most recent photographs of Paralympian and rifle shooter Avani Lekhara,

Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable