Avani Lekhara Wiki, Biography, Age, Sports activities, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Avani Lekhara is a Younger Indian Paralympian from Rajasthan. She is widely recognized for rifle taking pictures. She turned into the web sensation after successful the gold medal in 10m Air rifle status at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. She is the primary Indian girl to win a Paralympic Gold Medal. Avani additionally gained quite a lot of medals and secured international quantity 5 in 10m air rifle taking pictures.

Avani Lekhara Biography

Identify Avani Lekhara
Actual Identify Avani Lekhara
Nickname Avani
Occupation Rifle Shooter, Paralympian
Date of Beginning November 8, 2001
Age 19 as of 2021
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: Shweta Jewaria
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Spare time activities Working towards, taking note of tune, Studying Books
Beginning Position Jaipur, Rajasthan
Place of origin Jaipur, Rajasthan
Present Town Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nationality Indian

Avani Lekhara Reliable Social Profiles

instagram.com/avani.lekhara/

twitter.com/avanilekhara

Fb: But to be up to date

Fascinating Details of Avani Lekhara

  • She is lately score in fifth place in 10m Air Riffle status.

Avani Lekhara Pictures

Take a look at the most recent photographs of Paralympian and rifle shooter Avani Lekhara,

