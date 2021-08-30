Avani Lekhara Wiki, Biography, Age, Sports activities, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Avani Lekhara is a Younger Indian Paralympian from Rajasthan. She is widely recognized for rifle taking pictures. She turned into the web sensation after successful the gold medal in 10m Air rifle status at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. She is the primary Indian girl to win a Paralympic Gold Medal. Avani additionally gained quite a lot of medals and secured international quantity 5 in 10m air rifle taking pictures.
Avani Lekhara Biography
|Identify
|Avani Lekhara
|Actual Identify
|Avani Lekhara
|Nickname
|Avani
|Occupation
|Rifle Shooter, Paralympian
|Date of Beginning
|November 8, 2001
|Age
|19 as of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: Shweta Jewaria
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Working towards, taking note of tune, Studying Books
|Beginning Position
|Jaipur, Rajasthan
|Place of origin
|Jaipur, Rajasthan
|Present Town
|Jaipur, Rajasthan
|Nationality
|Indian
Fascinating Details of Avani Lekhara
- She is lately score in fifth place in 10m Air Riffle status.
Avani Lekhara Pictures
Take a look at the most recent photographs of Paralympian and rifle shooter Avani Lekhara,
