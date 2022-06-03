Avast has found a malware present in Spain that hides in your mobile to steal from you: this is how it works

A new malware has been discovered in different countries, also in Spain, which hides in Android phones and little by little steals money from users via SMS and premium calls. At the end of the year it can steal hundreds of euros from a single person. Who they have discovered it they speak of up to 300 euros per year.





The name of this malware is SMSFactory. It was the security company Avast that discovered this malware campaign and which they say is widespread. Is based in TrojanSMS malware.

SMSFactory stealthily diverts money from victims around the world, including Russia, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, Ukraine, the United States, France, and Spain, among others, through sending premium SMS and making calls to premium rate phone numbers.

You can spend up to 7 dollars a week

Undetected, you can gradually rack up a hefty phone bill of up to $7 a week or $336 a year. And it is that the user, when sending these premium SMS that he does not know what he is sending, is charged. Another version that has been discovered is also capable of extracting victims’ contact lists, which is probably being used to further spread the malware.

What Avast has discovered is that the malware is being spread through advertisements, push notifications and alerts displayed on sites offering game hacks, adult content or free video streaming sites or torrent. This is called malvertising or malicious advertising, “but it can also appear occasionally on conventional sites.”

After this, the malware appears as an application where users can access games, videos or adult content. Once installed, the malware hides itself and this makes it almost impossible for victims detect the cause of the charges on your phone bills.

how to download

It all starts when this malware asks the user to download a file that resembles the site it was redirected from. This could be, for example, a copyright-free game copying app, an adult content app, a free video streaming app, or something similar.

Once the user clicks Download, the malicious app is downloaded. As it comes from a third party source, the website prompts the user to ignore the built-in Play Protect warning of Android and go ahead with the installation.