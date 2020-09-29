‘Avatar 2’ Has Filming Completed, ‘Avatar 3’ Is 95% Complete

James Cameron has completed taking pictures “Avatar 2,” whereas “Avatar 3” is 95% full.

Cameron provided the updates throughout a video chat with former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who starred in Cameron’s “The Terminator,” as a part of the 2020 Austrian World Summit. Disney introduced in July that it had moved the Avatar sequels again a yr with “Avatar 2” set for Dec. 16, 2022; “Avatar 3” slated for Dec. 20, 2024; “Avatar 4” to debut on Dec. 18, 2026; and “Avatar 5” on Dec. 22, 2028.

“COVID hit us prefer it hit all people,” he stated. “We misplaced about 4 and a half months of manufacturing. Because of that, we’ve rolled round yet one more full yr for a launch in December of 2022. That’s been introduced already.”

“Now that doesn’t imply I’ve an additional yr to complete the movie as a result of the day we ship ‘Avatar 2,’ we’ll simply begin engaged on ending ‘Avatar 3,’” Cameron stated. “So the place we’re proper now, I’m down in New Zealand taking pictures, we’re taking pictures the rest of the live-action. We’ve bought about 10% left to go. We’re 100% full on ‘Avatar 2’ and we’re type of 95% full with ‘Avatar 3.’”

The second “Avatar” installment, which was initially aiming to open in 2014, will debut 13 years after the unique “Avatar.”

“We’re very fortunate in that we selected this as our manufacturing website years in the past,” he instructed Schwarzenegger. “We made the primary movie right here in New Zealand and it seems to be rating first or second-best nation on this planet for its COVID response.”

Producer Jon Landau introduced on Might 21 that he and the “Avatar” solid and crew can be returning to New Zealand to renew manufacturing. The “Avatar” sequels needed to halt manufacturing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cameron gave no particulars to Schwarzenegger on the plot for the sequels. “I can’t let you know something concerning the story. I imagine within the thriller and the good reveal.”

Dialogue of the “Avatar” movies begins on the 9:30-mark: