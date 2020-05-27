Avatar 2 Producer Reveals First Details Of The Sequel’s Story

Depart a Remark
Regardless of Avatar 2 having been in improvement for over a decade, we nonetheless haven’t heard a lot about its story. And James Cameron should have a fairly epic story in thoughts contemplating Avatar 2 is barely the start, with Avatar 3 already filmed and extra sequels deliberate for the long run as properly.
Now, it appears, story particulars are starting to emerge for at the very least Avatar 2. Avatar producer Jon Landau not too long ago gave slightly extra perception into what the sequel will likely be truly about, and it seems like household and “escape” will likely be main themes. Right here’s what he stated:
That is the story of the Sully household and what one does to maintain their household collectively. Jake and Neytiri have a household on this film, they’re pressured to depart their residence, they exit and discover the completely different areas of Pandora, together with spending fairly a little bit of time on the water, across the water, within the water. I believe, why do folks flip to leisure at present, extra so than ever? I believe it is to flee, to flee the world we’re in, to flee the opposite pressures they’ve of their lives.
I believe Avatar 2 followers are chomping on the bit to flee to this film by now. Of course, the story particulars Jon Landau revealed to RNZ elevate a complete host of recent questions. As an illustration, how a lot time has handed for the reason that authentic Avatar? Why has the Sully household been pressured from their residence? What number of children are they going to have in Avatar 2? As regular, we’ll have to attend to have any of those questions answered.
Apart from the household piece, it’s been properly documented that Avatar 2 will happen round water. Just a few years again, supposed titles for every Avatar sequel leaked on-line with Avatar 2 probably being referred to as Avatar: The Means of Water. Nonetheless, that title has but to be confirmed and needs to be taken with a grain of salt.
We have additionally been given some behind the scene seems to be into how water will impression the Avatar 2 story. Earlier this 12 months, pictures have been launched that confirmed what the underwater filming course of seems to be like for Avatar 2, and Jon Landau additionally took a photograph of James Cameron filming round water and a wall of fireside in a single epic shot.
Regardless of James Cameron’s expertise filming round water in films like Abyss and Titanic, it sounds just like the filming course of for Avatar 2 with movement seize has proved tough for him, as he had to determine get round the issue of the mirror reflections of the water. He, in fact, overcame this problem.
Lately it was introduced that filming in New Zealand for Avatar 2 could be delayed as a consequence of international well being considerations. Regardless of this, James Cameron tried to look on the brilliant aspect, saying New Zealand has accomplished job controlling the coronavirus. Luckily, final week, Jon Landau introduced that they might be resuming filming in New Zealand throughout the week.
It’s unknown if this delay will push again the discharge date. The present launch date for Avatar 2 is December 17, 2021. Right here’s hoping they will preserve to the schedule and launch the sequel that Avatar followers have been patiently ready for.
Add Comment