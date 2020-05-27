Avatar 2 Producer Reveals First Details Of The Sequel’s Story

That is the story of the Sully household and what one does to maintain their household collectively. Jake and Neytiri have a household on this film, they’re pressured to depart their residence, they exit and discover the completely different areas of Pandora, together with spending fairly a little bit of time on the water, across the water, within the water. I believe, why do folks flip to leisure at present, extra so than ever? I believe it is to flee, to flee the world we’re in, to flee the opposite pressures they’ve of their lives.