Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is delayed: Ubisoft changes its forecasts with the na’vi adventure

Although the developer had secured a launch for the 2022-2023 period, now it gives other dates.

Ubisoft has attracted attention towards the end of the year with proposals such as Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope or Skull and Bones. According to his forecasts, the period of 2022 and 2023 would also be marked by the launch of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a new adventure set in the world of the Na’vi imagined for the James Cameron film that, according to the latest reports , has been delayed.

So we read it in a Ubisoft sales document, which covers the results of the first quarter of the fiscal year. Here, the French developer comments very briefly that “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora now will launch in 2023-2024“, without leaving more details about the date. In this way, an alleged premiere in 2022 is definitively ruled out and, unfortunately, we will have to wait several months or perhaps years.

Beyond this, Ubisoft expands the data saying that “we are committed to taking an immersive and innovative experience taking advantage of all the next-gen technology, while this incredible global entertainment brand represents a great multi-year opportunity for Ubisoft.” While it’s never pleasant to write this news, it’s worth remembering that Ubisoft hasn’t shared many details about this adventure set in James Cameron’s cinematic universe.

What do we know about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

As we said, Ubisoft has not yet given us a complete picture of what Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is preparing, but it has already confirmed that it will be a first-person action adventure starring a na’vi traveling through the Western Frontier. , a part never seen before on Pandora.

Added to this, from the studio they have expressed on multiple occasions their intention to squeeze the power of the new generation of consoles, as the game seeks to have a vibrant and realistic world with Ray Tracing and improvements to its graphics engine.

To learn more about the features of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, we recommend you read our impressions with the first trailer. In this way, the na’vi experience will be required, although the French developer has also been talking about a delay that affects a game that has not yet been announced.

