Avatar is set to surpass Avengers: Endgame as the highest grossing movie ever

Avatar is about to retake the title as the highest grossing film in history thanks to his return to Chinese theaters this weekend.

For nearly 10 years, James Cameron’s epic sci-fi movie Avatar, was the highest grossing in history until the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The margin of victory was very slim, but Marvel managed to seize the throne.

However, as reported by Variety, the rerun of Avatar in theaters in China this weekend has served to raise $ 3.5 million on Friday, and It is expected that the film will reach the slightly more than 7 million small difference that there was until the first place.

China’s film bureau requested that popular films such as Avatar be re-released as a method of assisting the reopening of cinemas in the country. Avatar was a hit in this country, grossing $ 206 million when it premiered there in 2010.

Avatar’s gross record also rose in 2010 when the film was re-released with an extended version, adding $ 33.2 million to the total earnings figure.

The same way, the big winner of this fight continues to be Disney, which now also owns the rights to Avatar following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. Regardless of whether Avatar or Avengers: Endgame hold the throne as the highest-grossing film in history, both are owned by Disney, along with six other of the 10 highest grossing movies of all time.

In the meantime, James Cameron continues to work on two Avatar sequels scheduled for release in 2022 and 2024.. We recently did a run-through of all the confirmed characters, actors, and actresses from Avatar 2 thus far. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has also begun with the premieres of Scarlet Witch and Vision and the upcoming Falcon and the Winter Soldier.