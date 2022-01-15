Avatar: Reckoning is a new MMO shooter based on the film and scheduled for this year

It is a title for mobile devices developed by Archosaur Games and produced by Tencent.

The second movie of Avatar, one of the most successful film productions in recent years, is scheduled for the end of this year and, with it, several video games could arrive. We already knew Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the Ubisoft title developed by Massive Entertainment, but now a new project has been announced that also aims to accompany it.

It will be available on iOS and Android during 2022Is about Avatar: Reckoning, which was announced this Thursday through the official accounts of the saga directed by James Cameron. We talk about a MMO shooter with RPG components which will land on mobile devices, being available sometime in 2022 for iOS and Android.

The title is being developed by the Chinese studio Archosaur Games and will be published by Level Infinite, Tencent’s international label when it comes to distributing video games. At the moment we do not have a trailer or any video that advances the experience, but at the top of the news you can see an official image that they have shared, with a Na’vi scanning the horizon of Pandora while wielding a firearm.

Its managers tell us that Avatar: Reckoning will transport players to places they have never seen on Pandora, where they will meet new Na’vi clans who fight to defend their home against enemy troops and come across spectacular alien creatures. can be played solo or in multiplayer games, with mechanics adapted to the touch screen and graphics developed with the Unreal Engine 4 engine.

Waiting to see how it looks in motion and when it sets a specific release date, we can sign up for a future beta in his web page. Reckoning aims to be the mobile title that accompanies the film’s premiere at the end of 2022, although next to it the aforementioned Frontiers of Pandora is planned, which will arrive on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Luna and Stadia this year, as announced with a spectacular trailer that we could see this summer.

Más sobre: Avatar: Reckoning, Avatar, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Level Infinite, Archosaur Games, Tencent, Ios, Android, MMO, MMORPG y Shooter.