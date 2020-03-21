Avatar Sequels in Quarantine: ‘Flatten That Curve’ But Hit That Release Date

Avatar 2 is not slated to hit theaters for almost two years, however with manufacturing that is specializing in Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, and filming being dealt with in an “” type of means relatively than doing every movie back-to-back, it is largely unattainable to know simply how a lot of the filming of Avatar 2 is definitely carried out. If it is full, or near it, then the truth that post-production continues to be shifting ahead, even when it is doing so slowly, makes it extra seemingly that the lengthy delayed movie will not miss its present launch date.