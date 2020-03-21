Avatar Sequels in Quarantine: ‘Flatten That Curve’ But Hit That Release Date

Depart a Remark
The on going coronavirus outbreak has shut down almost all movie and tv productions around the globe at this level. It means probably delaying numerous movies, together with some that we have already been ready greater than a decade to see. The huge Avatar manufacturing that’s masking two full movies, and a part of a 3rd, is one which lately needed to cease capturing, however producer Jon Landau lately posted an announcement to make sure followers that whereas the deliberate filming needed to be placed on maintain, there may be nonetheless work being carried out.
A few days in the past, it was revealed {that a} group of executives had been planning to fly right down to the island nation of New Zealand to do some capturing, however that the journey, unsurprisingly, had been cancelled. Quite a lot of flights have been cancelled and New Zealand has some fairly excessive quarantine measures in place, which merely made the journey lower than possible.
The information wasn’t significantly stunning, as most main productions have been shutdown as effectively, however now, producer Jon Landau has posted to his Fb web page, letting followers know that whereas the filming has shut down, work has not ceased fully. Plainly “digital manufacturing” in addition to digital results work from Weta Digital, is continuous. In response to Landau…
We’ll proceed to work on digital manufacturing in Manhattan Seashore and collaborating with Weta Digital on the visible results; each actions are far more conducive to social distancing than reside motion images. We’re doing our half to flatten the curve and encourage you to attempt to do the identical.
Avatar 2 is not slated to hit theaters for almost two years, however with manufacturing that is specializing in Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, and filming being dealt with in an “” type of means relatively than doing every movie back-to-back, it is largely unattainable to know simply how a lot of the filming of Avatar 2 is definitely carried out. If it is full, or near it, then the truth that post-production continues to be shifting ahead, even when it is doing so slowly, makes it extra seemingly that the lengthy delayed movie will not miss its present launch date.
Definitely, the truth that no reside filming will be carried out proper now will trigger on a pressure on the bigger challenge, but when a lot of the scenes which might be left to be filmed are for motion pictures four years away or extra, it should not trigger any main points, assuming in fact that manufacturing is ready to choose up once more pretty quickly and we’re not all going stir loopy a number of months from now.
For the longest time it was removed from clear that the Avatar sequels James Cameron stored speaking about would ever occur, now, they’re really being made, and but, we nonetheless do not know after we may really see them.
