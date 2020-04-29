Avatar: The Last Air Bender And The Legend Of Korra: Every Season Ranked

Depart a Remark
I’m going to be blunt. Some followers of Avatar: The Last Airbender straight up despise its follow-up present, The Legend of Korra. Some (not all) will even declare that it ruins The Last Airbender. Not me, although. Personally, I’ve all the time felt that The Legend of Korra was the pure development of Avatar, and that the 2 reveals collectively make one full, epic storyline. One among my associates really in contrast it to the primary few books within the Dune sequence in that the sequels go additional into the longer term, however nonetheless concern occasions from the earlier tales.
Now, I’ll admit that I do choose one sequence over the opposite, however I don’t perceive the utter disdain for Korra. I imply, I get the animosity towards The Last Airbender film, however I can’t reconcile the concept that The Legend of Korra is not a high notch sequence. That’s why I’m going to rank each season of each reveals collectively. That makes seven seasons—or Books (Avatar’s 3, and Korra’s 4). I do know I’m going to catch hell for it, however I don’t care. I like each reveals a lot that they each deserve the highlight. Oh, and spoilers, after all.
7. The Legend of Korra: E book 2: Spirits
I do know lots of people love E book 2 of The Legend of Korra because it goes into the historical past of the very first Avatar, Wan (voiced by The Strolling Lifeless’s Steven Yeun). It additionally has fan favorites like Uncle Iroh, who’s chilling out within the spirit world, in addition to an grownup model of Aang. Oh, and it in all probability has probably the most tense second in the whole sequence when Korra’s connection is severed from all the opposite avatars. However total, this season is simply form of a large number for me.
It’s in all probability as a result of there are two antagonists in Korra’s uncle, Unalaq, and in Vaatu, the spirit of darkness and chaos. Plus, the entire season simply appears lopsided with the Republic Metropolis stuff and the spirit world stuff. And lastly, it has, in my view, the worst climax of any season from each sequence when Korra goes all Kaiju in her closing struggle towards Vaatu. I like The Legend of Korra, however man, I actually don’t like this season.
6. The Legend of Korra: E book 4: Stability
E book Four was fortunate to even occur, and it solely appeared on-line. Nonetheless, I choose E book Four to E book 2 for 2 causes—1) Kuvira is an interesting antagonist, and a couple of) “Korra Alone” is broadly thought of the most effective episode in the whole sequence, and it even consists of one Ms. Toph Beifong, who’s my favourite character is the whole world of Avatar.
E book Four is when Korra is traumatized from the occasions in E book 3, and also you actually really feel her ache. That is additionally the season when she lastly comes into her personal and grows into the Avatar you all the time wished her to be. For this reason I feel E book Four actually helps the whole sequence. Nonetheless, it feels shorter and extra rushed than E book 3, though it has the identical quantity of chapters. Plus, though I extremely champion that the present ends on Korra and Asami’s relationship, the present may have been even ballsier by making their relationship a focus of the season. Nonetheless, the chapters are fairly nice and it is a superb option to finish the sequence.
5. Avatar: The Last Airbender: E book 2: Earth
Okay, I do know I’m going to catch hell for this, however I feel E book 2: Earth is the worst season of Avatar. I do know, I do know. That is the chapter the place we meet Toph. It is also the chapter the place we get to see how loopy Azula is, and it has, arguably, the most effective episode in the whole sequence with “The Tales of Ba Sing Se.” Sure, I do know all this. E book 2 has a number of highlights. But it surely additionally has one main flaw for me—that annoying seek for Appa.
I’m sorry, however the seek for Appa simply makes most of this season drag for me. I like Aang making an attempt to grasp the Avatar state. I like that Zuko learns he has extra in widespread with Katara than he ever imagined. And Sokka might be the funniest he’s ever been on this season. However that Appa stuff simply kills it for me. After I suppose again to E book 2, all I can consider is the crew making an attempt to rescue the cherished sky bison, and that’s only a bummer for me, since the remainder of the e-book is so good.
4. The Legend of Korra: E book 1: Air
The Legend of Korra had a rocky begin. The first few chapters are painfully gradual as they’re mired in stuff just like the pro-bending league (Gawd!), and all of the world constructing. Plus, all of the characters don’t appear almost as fascinating as these present in ATLA. And whenever you look again on the complete season, it has the fewest chapters with solely 12. So why is that this season so excessive up on this record? Due to one character—Amon.
Amon is the most effective antagonist in the whole sequence since he brings a lot worry and rigidity. A personality who can take bending away from benders? It sounds too horrible to be true. And it’s a superb factor that Amon is such a superb villain, since all the opposite new characters—Bolin, Mako, Tenzen, Asami, and particularly Korra—simply appeared like lesser variations of all of the characters we grew to like on Avatar: The Last Airbender. However Amon, along with his want to make everyone equal, is simply such a compelling villain that it elevated the present from being a disappointment to must-watch TV. Similar to Avatar.
3. Avatar: The Last Airbender: E book 1: Water
The season that began all of it. It’s straightforward to look again and suppose that Season 1 is just a bit too quaint since we don’t have Toph but, Zuko is extra of an angsty teen than the complicated character he would later change into, and it’s extra simply arrange for what’s going to come later in Books 2 and three. However as an entire season, it simply flows so properly. Like water!
We get to see Aang’s worry of getting to study three extra parts in a restricted period of time, which ratchets up the stress. We study concerning the spirit world, which might change into essential to each this sequence and Korra, and we get to fulfill Avatar Roku. We additionally get to fulfill the Kyoshi Warriors and see Aang save Kyoshi Island with the Unagi. Lastly, we get that nice two-parter on the finish with the siege of the north, which can be the most effective half within the principally horrible Avatar film. Entrance to again, E book 1 is simply a wonderful season.
2. The Legend of Korra: E book 3: Change
E book 3, which, throughout its preliminary run was first on Nickeloeon correct, after which concluded on Nick.com due to the present’s declining scores, is the sequence’ greatest season since a lot occurs. For one factor, fan favourite Zuko returns as an outdated man. And the ramifications of what occurred in E book 2 regarding the Spirit Realm seep into this season, as spirit vines are popping up throughout Republic Metropolis. However in all probability the largest change this season that propels the plot is that individuals begin getting the flexibility to airbend once more, which really impacts Korra because the major antagonist this season, Zeheer (Voice by Henry freaking Rollins) acquires airbending talents, too. He additionally finally helps break different highly effective benders out of captivity to type a gaggle referred to as “The Crimson Lotus.” Thrilling stuff.
Zaheer is probably the most fascinating antagonist since Amon, and Korra really begins to indicate actual progress this season as she takes her place as Avatar gravely critical and tempers her hot-headedness. In reality, if the present had ended at season 3, I feel much more followers of The Last Airbender would have appreciated The Legend of Korra extra. It will have ended off on an actual excessive observe.
1. Avatar: The Last Airbender: E book 3: Hearth
The final (and greatest) season of Avatar, and in addition the most effective season of each reveals, Hearth is deserving of its title because it’s sizzling and by no means lets up. The final 4 episodes alone, which make up what’s referred to as “Sozin’s Comet” are in all probability probably the most riveting in the whole sequence, with Aang absolutely realizing his powers and going face to face with Hearth Lord Ozai. Plus, there’s not a single wasted episode. The entire characters’ arcs (with Zuko’s in all probability being the most effective of all from the place he started to the place he ends) are full, and the dragon dance is by far my favourite second in the whole saga.
All in all, E book 3: Hearth, is the most effective each sequence have to supply. And whereas I nonetheless choose The Legend of Korra as a complete, I can’t deny that this season beats out all the things else. It is simply so satisfying.
And that is the record. However what’s your favourite e-book on this sweeping epic? Pontificate within the feedback.
