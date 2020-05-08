Avatar: The Last Airbender – How 7 Major Characters Fit Into The Legend Of Korra

Aang has already died firstly of The Legend of Korra, however he had three youngsters with Katara who seem in The Legend of Korra—Bumi, Kya, and Tenzin. Bumi is a nonbender, identical to his uncle, Sokka (although, he did get airbending skills in Guide three of Korra). Kya’s a waterbender, like her mom, and Tenzin’s an airbender, like his father. Tenzin, who’s voiced by J.Ok. Simmons, can also be Korra’s airbending instructor, and really a lot a mix of each his dad and mom since he tries to stay zen like his father, however tends to get offended like his mom. In case you don’t imagine me about Tenzin, then watch Avatar: The Last Airbender once more and pay shut consideration to Aang and Katara. It will be streaming in America on Netflix on Could 15th.