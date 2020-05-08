Avatar: The Last Airbender – How 7 Major Characters Fit Into The Legend Of Korra

Go away a Remark
Avatar The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra are two of my favourite reveals as a result of there’s simply a lot deep lore and historical past to each collection. You, after all, couldn’t have the observe-up present, The Legend of Korra, with out the previous collection, Avatar: The Last Airbender, however Korra provides simply as a lot to Avatar as Avatar provides to Korra. And that’s the aim of this text—to indicate simply how carefully the 2 reveals are tied collectively.
Personally, I favor The Legend of Korra over Avatar, which makes most individuals assume I’m loopy, however I’m such a fan of each collection (you must actually see my Avatar Funko Pop assortment) that I can respect every thing the world of Avatar has to supply. Particularly when the characters seep into each reveals, which I’m about to element now. I stay for these items!
Aang
On the finish of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aang goes into his Avatar state and defeats Fireplace Lord Ozai and takes away his firebending skills, which is completely badass. He additionally will get a kiss from Katara, which is vital in The Legend of Korra because the two of them ultimately get married and have youngsters collectively.
Aang has already died firstly of The Legend of Korra, however he had three youngsters with Katara who seem in The Legend of Korra—Bumi, Kya, and Tenzin. Bumi is a nonbender, identical to his uncle, Sokka (although, he did get airbending skills in Guide three of Korra). Kya’s a waterbender, like her mom, and Tenzin’s an airbender, like his father. Tenzin, who’s voiced by J.Ok. Simmons, can also be Korra’s airbending instructor, and really a lot a mix of each his dad and mom since he tries to stay zen like his father, however tends to get offended like his mom. In case you don’t imagine me about Tenzin, then watch Avatar: The Last Airbender once more and pay shut consideration to Aang and Katara. It will be streaming in America on Netflix on Could 15th.
Sokka
On the finish of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Sokka was destroying some Fireplace Nation air fleets together with his lady, Suki, and his pal, Toph Beifong. Sokka and Katara additionally reunite with their father, Hakoda, by the top of the present.
Sokka, who’s voiced by Chris Hardwick on Korra, can also be useless firstly of The Legend of Korra, identical to Aang. However we be taught in a flashback that he grew to become a consultant for the United Republic Council and sentenced a bloodbender named Yakonne to a life in jail. He additionally helped stop Korra from being kidnapped by criminals with Zuko when she was only a baby.
Katara
Katara, the waterbending grasp, performed an important function in stopping the Fireplace Nation from taking up the world when she defeated Zuko’s youthful sister, Azula.
In the beginning of Korra, Katara is Korra’s waterbending instructor. Katara’s loss of life is definitely predicted on Avatar: The Last Airbender when the fortuneteller, Aunt Wu, prophesizes that Korra will die after the beginning of her third grandson. However her son, Tenzin and his spouse Pema, solely have two boys by the top of The Legend of Korra, so… to be continued?
Toph Beifong
The earthbending grasp, Toph, helped defeat the Fireplace Nation’s air fleet alongside Sokka and Suki on the finish of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Earlier than the occasions of Korra, Toph grew to become the very first chief of police for Republic Metropolis (A place that might later go on to her daughter, Lin Beifong). Her different daughter, Suyin, was one of many architects behind Zaofu, a metropolis manufactured from metallic. Toph is an outdated lady in Korra, and has settled down in a swamp identical to Yoda, which may be very Toph-like.
Zuko
After the defeat of his father, Fireplace Lord Ozai, by the hands of Aang, Zuko grew to become the brand new Fireplace Lord, the place he instantly set off on a quest to find his mom. This story spills over into the primary Avatar: The Last Airbender graphic novel, The Promise, which I gained’t spoil for you since you must learn it. It’s actually good.
In the case of The Legend of Korra, Zuko and Sokka each helped stop Korra from being kidnapped when she was a baby, and Zuko helped create the United Republic of Nations, which is becoming, because the Fireplace Nation helped cut up up the nations within the first place. He had a daughter named Izumi, who he bequeathed his title of Fireplace Lord to, and a grandson named Iroh (After Zuko’s uncle), who would develop into a normal.
Iroh
Iroh was at all times a grounded member of the Fireplace Nation, and after his brother, Fireplace Lord Ozai, was defeated, he determined to open a tea store. As a result of why the hell not?
Iroh is lengthy useless earlier than the occasions of Korra, however he was so zen that he determined to only up and go away his physique and transcend into the Spirit World, the place Korra meets him and aids him in serving truffles and tea to spirit frogs. As a result of once more, why the hell not?
The Cabbage Service provider
Say it with me. My cabbages! The cabbage service provider from the Earth Nation simply couldn’t get a break on Avatar: The Last Airbender, as he was at all times having his treasured cabbages disrupted or knocked over at any time when Group Avatar confirmed up.
However as we see within the graphic novel, The Rift, large issues come to those that wait, because the cabbage service provider, intrigued by what he sees of the Earthen Fireplace Refinery, founds his personal firm in Cabbage Corp. They produce vehicles, of all issues!
And that’s what occurred to all the key characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender (And sure, any Avatar fan will let you know that the Cabbage Service provider was a significant character) in The Legend of Korra. Some performed extra distinguished roles than others, however once more, one of many primary causes I like the collection a lot is as a result of there’s a lot wealthy historical past that goes together with it. Which character from Avatar: The Last Airbender do you would like made it into The Legend of Korra? Make your voice heard within the feedback.
