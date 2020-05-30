Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Biggest Twists, Ranked

Go away a Remark
Folks love Avatar: The Last Airbender. Few reveals rival the fandom that the cartoon has garnered because it debuted on Nickelodeon in 2005. And now that it’s again on Netflix, outdated and new followers alike are enamored by the adventures of Workforce Avatar.
The present, which ran for Three seasons and has 61 superb episodes, had a variety of nice moments. However what are the very best twists within the collection? One may argue that the present doesn’t actually have any twists, per se, since each episode is constructed upon phenomenal character improvement and plotting, so the story simply unfolds organically. However I’d disagree since there are seven key occasions that actually threw me for a loop. So, let’s get to a few of these moments, individuals! And hopefully, sometime quickly, Netflix will put Avatar: The Last Airbender’s follow-up collection, The Legend of Korra, on their streaming service, too. A boy can dream, can’t he? Oh, and MASSIVE spoilers, by the way in which. Clearly.
7. Appa Will get Taken – E-book 2, “Appa’s Misplaced Days”
Everyone’s favourite sky bison is kidnapped (Bisonnapped?) by sandbenders and given to a Hearth Nation Circus. As soon as there, he’s abused, however manages to flee. Like a canine, he finds his manner again house, going to the Air Temple, the place he encounters a guru who tells Appa to go to Ba Sing Se to seek out Aang. However as soon as he reaches Ba Sing Se, he will get captured once more!
Appa getting kidnapped was a twist as a result of by this level within the story, we anticipated dangerous issues to occur to Aang and his pals, however to not Appa! However this storyline let viewers know that even harmless creatures may get harm, and it confirmed that no subject was off the desk. Even animal cruelty.
6. Zuko Loses His Capability to Firebend – E-book 3, “The Firebending Masters”
Zuko was at all times a drive to be reckoned with when it got here to firebending. However in E-book 3, when Aang wanted a firebending trainer probably the most, Zuko had turn out to be a shadow of his former self, capturing out little tiny spurts of flame. That’s as a result of he at all times wanted anger to gasoline his bending. However by this level within the story, he isn’t offended anymore. So Aang and Zuko go to see some dragons and study the true manner of firebending. Protip: Anger is just not required.
Zuko dropping his firebending was a giant twist as a result of I didn’t anticipate any individual to truly lose their capacity. However this was nice storytelling as a result of it confirmed what a drastic change Zuko had made by E-book 3. This episode and some others is why E-book Three is my favourite season.
5. Toph Invents Metalbending – E-book 2, “The Guru”
Toph comes from a household of wealth, so when she ran away from house, her mother and father wished their daughter again. So that they employed earthbending match promoter, Xin Fu, and Grasp Yu to retrieve her, and so they succeed, locking her up in a cage. Issues look hopeless for her. However then, she remembers that there are parts of earth in metallic. So Toph creates a complete new subgroup of earthbending and learns how one can metalbend (!!!) simply to make her escape.
This second blew my thoughts since I believed the weather have been just about set rather than water, earth, hearth, and air. However when Toph began ripping metallic aside along with her naked fingers, I knew that point was up for Xin Fu and Grasp Yu.
4. Bloodbending is a Factor, and It’s Terrifying – E-book 3, “The Puppetmaster”
Hama is only a regular outdated girl who occurs to be a waterbender. Nothing to be frightened of. She even teaches Katara her approach and tells her that she was as soon as a captive of the Hearth Nation. But it surely was such a traumatic expertise for her that she created a method referred to as bloodbending to get again on the Hearth Nation. Katara unwillingly learns the approach and truly makes use of it on Hama to avoid wasting her pals, however she feels tainted afterward.
Like studying that metalbending is subgroup of earthbending, studying that bloodbending was a subgroup of waterbending shocked me. This was a “child’s present,” proper? And right here was a personality utilizing an individual’s personal blood to regulate them. It made me consider the torture any individual may inflict on an individual if bloodbending was truly actual. And like Katara, I felt a bit of tainted after studying that. Even so, may we get a Hama Funko Pop? That might be fairly rad.
3. Zuko is the Blue Spirit – E-book 1, “The Blue Spirit”
Aang will get captured after making an attempt to heal his sick pals, and he finally ends up getting imprisoned. However a mysterious particular person in a blue masks rescues him. What a pal! Properly, truly, no, since that particular person is definitely his biggest nemesis at this level within the story—Zuko!
This was an enormous twist as a result of up thus far within the story, Zuko was chasing Aang in order that he may carry him again to his father. However this second modified all the things and set Zuko’s story arc in a unique route. Although Zuko was simply “rescuing” Aang to seize him for himself, it nonetheless confirmed a unique aspect of Zuko that we hadn’t seen earlier than. This was additionally the very best a part of that horrible film, and I’m sticking to that.
2. Mai and Ty Lee Stand Towards Azula – E-book 3, “The Boiling Rock, Half 2”
Zuko and his pals attempt to escape a jail, however they’re in for some bother as soon as Azula, Mai, and Ty Lee arrive, since any one in all them can be a match for Zuko. However Mai, who loves Zuko, turns towards Azula. When Azula tries to assault her, Ty Lee chi blocks her, sending her to the bottom.
I at all times thought Ty Lee would prove good in the long run, however I didn’t see Mai selecting Zuko over her allegiance to Azula. That was just about a demise sentence! Fortunately, issues turned out alright in the long run, however I positively didn’t see that coming.
1. Zuko Betrays Iroh – E-book 2, “The Crossroads of Future”
Azula turns into head of the Dai Li, and Zuko, who has been turning over a brand new leaf your entire season, decides to decide on his sister, who’s certifiably evil, over his Uncle Iroh, who has been like a father to him. Iroh begs Zuko to not aspect with Azula, however he does so anyway, feeling deep disgrace within the course of.
This was by far probably the most stunning second on Avatar as a result of ever because the episode, “The Storm,” I wished to love Zuko. He was a damaged character, and also you knew he wished to be good. However this second confirmed that he nonetheless wasn’t making good decisions. This propelled the occasions in E-book 3, and Zuko’s redemption was arguably probably the most rewarding change of a personality in your entire collection.
And people are my picks. Had been there any occasions that shocked you that I didn’t point out? Go away them within the feedback.
