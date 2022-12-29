Avatar: The Sense of Water reaches a box office milestone after its first two weeks, surpassing Jurassic World Dominion

Avatar: The Sense of Water has officially surpassed $1 billion at the global box office in just 14 days, and is the fastest film to reach that milestone by 2022.

As reported by Variety, Avatar: The Water Sense has grossed $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million internationally, which brings its world total to $1.025 billion. It has so far surpassed Jurassic World Dominion as the second highest-grossing film of the year and currently sits at number three during the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jurassic World Dominion took over four months to cross the billion mark, and the other billion-grossing 2022 movie behind Avatar: The Sense of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, took 31 days to reach the milestone. For further comparison, Spider-Man: No Way Home took just 12 days to earn $1 billion.

Avatar: The Water Sense was released on December 16, 2022, and grossed $134 million in its opening weekend in North America and $435 million worldwide.

Director James Cameron has stated that Avatar: The Sense of Water has to be the third or fourth highest-grossing movie of all time to make money, which means it will have to gross more than $2 billion worldwide if it expects to get it. The sequel to Avatar (2009) cost about 350 million dollars and marketing expenses have exceeded 100 million.

The original Avatar movie took 17 days to gross $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and continued to take in a bunch more until it finished as the highest-grossing film of all time, with $2.97 billion.

Here you can read our review of Avatar: The Sense of Waterfor here our explanation of the end of the moviey where the sequel ranks on our list of the best James Cameron movies.