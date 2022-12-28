“Avatar: The Way of Water” becomes the third highest-grossing film of 2022

Sigourney Weaver spoke with Infobae about “Avatar: the path of water”

Prior to its premiere it was known that the new film by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water, was shaping up to be a box office success. However, the director himself began to prepare for a possible failure, but in less than two weeks after the film hit the big screen, the production starring Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington has managed to reach more than 955 million dollars in worldwide collection. This makes it the third highest-grossing film of 2022 and in a few weeks, it could even surpass Top Gun: Maverick.

In just two weeks, the path of water already passed the barrier Black Panther: Wakanda Forever who got 800 million, as well as The Batman who got 770 million, Thor: Love and Thunder with 760 million and Minions: The Rise of Gru with 939 million. Cameron’s production is currently tied with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which generated 955 million dollars globally in its passage through movie theaters.

The film is close to breaking the billions barrier at the box office. (20th Century Studios)

The sequel is expected to Avatar (2009) will continue to dominate the box office in the coming weeks and it is inevitable that in the coming days, this feature film Disney y 20th Century Studios break the billion barrier with a budget of 350 million. This 2022 there have only been two titles that exceed this figure, Top Gun: Maverick with 1.48 billion and Jurassic World Dominion with 1.001 billion. Before its release, Cameron estimated that the film would need to generate approximately $2 billion to break even in terms of earnings. However, some analysts consider that the film would be profitable when it generates more than 1,500 million dollars.

Though Avatar: The Way of Water is proving to be one of the most successful films of the year, some specialists say that this production will have difficulties to reach the numbers it generated Avatar of 2009 that obtained 2,970 million dollars globally. This is because the global box office has not fully recovered from the pandemic and major markets like China are experiencing a resurgence of the Covid virus. In addition, the sequel will not be screened in Russia, where the previous film earned more than 100 million dollars.

The movie has to make more than $2 billion to be profitable. (20th Century Studios)

As with the first part, this new installment has also had a great response in its IMAX version: it exceeded 105.5 million in this format. So far this version of the film has represented 11.4% of the profits from this project. “Avatar: The Way of Water is showing the great resilience at the global box office that we expected,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax. “In just over a week of its release, the film has grossed over $100 million at the Imax box office with no sign of slowing down.”

On the other hand, in an interview with Esquire, Cameron revealed that the film would have run longer if it had not cut scenes with gun violence. The filmmaker said he is no longer interested in trivializing guns in his action scenes given the rampant gun violence in the United States. “I actually cut about 10 minutes out of the movie focusing on the action of the gunshots,” James said. “I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same, depending on how you look at it. This is every action filmmaker’s dilemma, and I am known as an action filmmaker.”

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Water Sense begins by telling the story of the Sully family and the troubles that haunt them. (20th Century Studios)

With a budget of more than 350 million dollars, a third film of Avatar already filmed and two more planned, Walt Disney Co. is betting big on the path of water. This epic about the deep blue of the ocean, natural splendor, ecological protectionism and family perseverance once again wows audiences and possibly grosses billions. It could be Cameron’s most ambitious project to date, which is saying a lot for the 68-year-old filmmaker, author of Titanic, Terminator y Alien. “I don’t want to do anything that isn’t big,” said the director. “Sooner or later I’m going to fall on my ass. But if you’re not ready to fall on your ass, you’re not doing anything interesting.”

Before going to the cinema to see the path of wateryou can see Avatarwhich is available at Disney+.

