‘Avengers’ Biden Fundraiser: Stars Encourage Fans to Vote Blue

Stars of the “Avengers” franchise — Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Don Cheadle and Robert Downey, Jr. — joined collectively for a digital fundraiser on Tuesday for the Joe Biden marketing campaign.

Kamala Harris additionally appeared for the “grassroots” occasion, which donors might watch by contributing any quantity to the marketing campaign. The vice presidential nominee flashed some data of “The Avengers” and paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the “Black Panther” star who died in August, whom she referred to as an expensive pal.

Harris additionally drew an analogy between the themes of the “Avengers” motion pictures and the marketing campaign to defeat President Trump.

“Everyone knows honor and decency issues,” Harris mentioned. “And it issues whether or not you might be saving the universe from Thanos or combating for the soul of our nation… If the Avengers can assemble from throughout the galaxy then the American folks can get collectively from wherever we’re, whoever we voted for within the final election, and no matter language our grandmother spoke, and are available collectively to get our nation heading in the right direction.”

Harris’ husband, leisure legal professional Doug Emhoff, additionally made a cameo and delivered essentially the most pointed assault of the night, calling Trump “a villain match for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, besides he tweets extra.”

The “Avengers” occasion is probably going essentially the most high-wattage Zoom-reunion fundraiser to this point. However there have been a whole lot of them, as Democrats have leaned on Hollywood’s star energy to entice donors and get out the vote.

The occasion was as a lot about encouraging viewers to vote because it was a fundraising occasion. Administrators Joe and Anthony Russo began off by quizzing every actor about their voting plans, and the occasion ended with a name to motion.

“Simply bear in mind how essential this second is and actually present up,” Cheadle mentioned.

“Vote Democrat,” Ruffalo chimed in. “Straight down the ticket.”