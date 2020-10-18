‘Avengers’ Cast Assembles for Joe Biden Fundraiser

The Avengers are the most recent group in Hollywood to assist democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by internet hosting a digital fundraiser.

“Voters Assemble!” will function “Avengers” forged members Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana. They may be a part of vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris and “Avengers: Infinity Battle” administrators The Russo Brothers for a Q&A and trivia.

The fundraiser will happen on Oct. 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Followers are in a position to donate any sum of money to the Joe Biden Victory Fund to attend.

Ruffalo, who performs Hulk within the “Avengers” universe, has been particularly vocal about his assist for Biden on social media, utilizing his platform to encourage others to vote. In a single Instagram put up, Ruffalo sported a masks that stated “VOTE” with the caption: “We should elect champions who will battle for the Inexperienced New Deal and push Congress to cross local weather motion that matches the size of the issue with the urgency our nation’s future calls for.”

Cheadle, who portrays Battle Machine, has additionally used his social media to unfold consciousness about local weather change and voting rights, particularly encouraging everybody in his house state of Missouri to get out and vote within the upcoming election.

This marks the most recent of star-studded fundraisers supporting Biden. The forged of hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” took half in a city corridor on Oct. 16 and Biden’s marketing campaign additionally hosted a South Asian Block Social gathering on Zoom Oct. 14 with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Lilly Singh and extra in attendance.