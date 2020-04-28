Avengers Endgame: 11 Heartbreaking Scenes We’re Still Thinking About

Depart a Remark
As I sat down to observe Avengers: Endgame final April, I assumed to myself, “There isn’t a approach that something I am about to see might be as heartbreaking as watching the Avengers within the closing moments of Infinity Warfare.” After which the film opens with Hawkeye’s household getting dusted moments after the snap. After which the film simply sort of went from there, slowly breaking your coronary heart over the course of three hours and a few change.
It has been a bit greater than a yr since I first discovered myself brazenly weeping in a packed theater as a number of the characters that I had watched on display screen for a decade stated goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its tens of millions upon tens of millions of followers. However in spite of everything this time — and an absurd variety of repeat viewings — there are particular scenes in Endgame that also break my coronary heart into 1000’s of tiny items. (This text is clearly stuffed with Avengers: Endgame spoilers.)
The Look On Clint’s Face When He Realizes His Entire Household Is Gone
As quickly as Endgame began with an exquisite scene of Hawkeye instructing his daughter find out how to shoot a bow and arrow, I knew it was too good to be true. I knew at that very second that I used to be in for it. I knew issues had been about to take a flip.
And as Hawkeye’s household is turned to ash floating within the wind, the viewers is left with a damage, confused, and emotionally broken superhero who, for what looks like the primary time in his life, cannot repair the state of affairs along with his masterful archery expertise. His face says all of it. Moreover calling for spouse and youngsters, the as soon as robust and assured Avenger says nothing for his coronary heart is damaged, as is his spirit. After which we fade.
Tony’s Emotional Return From Area
“I misplaced the child” will without end go down as one of many best and most emotional strains spoken in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Tony Stark returns to Earth practically a month after dropping his protégé and son he by no means had, Peter Parker, he nonetheless holds on to that. Tony and the remainder of the Avengers misplaced a lot with the snap, however he nonetheless holds onto the truth that he could not shield Spider-Man.
There’s this small but highly effective second the place Tony, who by no means permits himself to be weak (emotionally or bodily), breaks down and admits defeat by the hands of the Mad Titan. This extremely emotional scene is concluded with a young second involving the one two surviving members of the Guardians of the Galaxy when Rocket and Nebula share a heat and somber embrace on the loading dock of the broken Benatar.
Tony And Morgan’s Interactions
One of many sweetest but most heartbreaking scenes in Avengers: Endgame is after Tony Stark has found out find out how to get Scott Lang’s time machine to work and is shocked by his daughter, Morgan sitting on the steps behind him. In an try to get his younger daughter to not spill the beans about his slip of the tongue, Tony bribes her with a popsicle earlier than mattress.
You may see it on Tony’s face that he is aware of what he has to do, even when it means dropping every part he has constructed. As he places Morgan to mattress, Tony says, “I really like you tons,” just for his daughter to reply with, “I really like you 3,000.” At that second, Tony’s eyes say all of it. It is the sort of look a mother or father has after they drop their child off in school for the primary time, solely this time as a substitute of going to work, Tony is making an attempt to drag off the unattainable, it doesn’t matter what it takes.
Natasha’s Demise And The Staff’s Response When Clint Returns With out Her
Earlier than Black Widow and Hawkeye even left for Vormir to retrieve the Soul Stone, you knew that one thing devastating was to observe, particularly after seeing the Gamora scene a yr earlier. However nothing may fairly put together you for the forwards and backwards battle the 2 buddies enter to see who could be the one to sacrifice themselves to save lots of the universe. And as Black Widow’s lifeless physique lies on the backside of the cliff, Hawkeye is left with the stone and the burden of telling the others why she wasn’t coming house.
That scene was solely made extra heartbreaking as Hawkeye returns again to the current day and has to elucidate to everybody what wanted to occur to get the stone. Hulk’s face particularly is painted with the ache and heartbreak of dropping considered one of his closest buddies with whom he shared an intimate and ill-fated relationship.
Thor Seeing His Mom
To say that Thor was a broken shell of his former self following the occasions of Avengers: Infinity Warfare would an understatement of epic proportions. He misplaced his dad and mom, his brother, his house, and was inches away from stopping Thanos from finishing up his plan. The tattered and severely out of practice God of Thunder was an emotional time-bomb able to go off at any second, after which he was transported again in time to when Asgard was nonetheless standing and his mom, Frigga, was alive.
After years of residing in a private hell populated with what-ifs, regrets, and errors, Thor lets all of it out as he shares a second along with his quickly to be deceased mom. When Frigga tells her son, “You are not the Thor I do know in any respect, are you?” it is exhausting to not see the subtext, and it makes it all of the extra heartbreaking as Thor has misplaced all confidence in himself. And whereas this tearful reunion brings the waterworks, it is also uplifting because it provides the Asgardian king the energy and resolve to hold on.
Tony Getting To Speak To His Father
As shone all through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony Stark and his father, Howard, did not have one of the best relationship, and the 2 by no means actually received to correctly say “I really like you,” or “Goodbye” for that matter. However Iron Man was given a second likelihood when he and Steve Rogers traveled again to S.H.I.E.L.D. headquarters in 1970 in an effort to receive the Area Stone and extra Pym Particles.
After Tony is confronted by his father within the basement of the ability, the 2 Starks proceed to speak as they journey up the elevator and earlier than they go their separate methods. Earlier than departing, they discuss a lot of matters, together with being a mother or father. Seeing this as his solely alternative to make amends along with his father (even when 1970 Howard Stark would not understand it) and permit himself to let go of the ache and anger that has burdened him since his father’s demise.
Steve Seeing Peggy At S.H.I.E.L.D. Headquarters
As Tony Stark was reconnecting along with his father (and finding the Energy Stone), Steve Rogers went out on the lookout for the Pym Particles. However upon his search, he finds himself in Peggy Carter’s workplace and even sees the love of his life on the opposite aspect of a window. However not like Tony, Steve would not method Peggy and as a substitute watches her from a distance.
You may see in Steve’s misty-eyed expression that he has not gotten over being ripped away from Peggy all these years in the past, and in hindsight, you’ll be able to see that he’s already formulating a plan to get again to her if the Avengers can pull of the “time heist.” What makes it so heartbreaking is that he’s inches away from the girl he loves however with the chances (and his burdens) stacked up in opposition to him, an inch turns into a light-weight yr.
Scott Lang Looking out The Memorial For His Daughter’s Identify
There are few issues extra nerve-racking than watching Scott Lang frantically operating via the San Francisco memorial to those that vanished after the snap as he tries to search out his daughter Cassie’s identify etched in stone. When he finds his identify as a substitute of his daughter’s, Ant-Man runs off to find her after a five-year absence.
When Scott will get to Cassie’s home, his daughter is 5 years older and now not the lovable little lady that he fought desperately to see within the two Ant-Man motion pictures. He is aware of it is his daughter, however Scott is probably going consumed with each aid that she’s alive and emotion as he realizes that he has missed a lot of his daughter’s life and wasn’t there to guard her.
Bucky And Steve Saying Goodbye
When Steve Rogers will get able to journey again in time to return the Infinity Stones, he and Bucky Barnes, his childhood greatest good friend turned Winter Soldier, share a second as if it will be the final time they might see each other. And it will.
Though they provide nothing away or say that Steve is not coming again outright, their physique language and veiled language says all of it. These two buddies from Brooklyn, having been via hell and again by each other’s aspect, had been saying goodbye for the final time as Steve wouldn’t be returning. And this tender second is simply shared between the 2 of them as Hulk and Falcon stand-off to the aspect as if nothing is occurring.
Tony’s Demise And The “I Love You 3,000” Video
Tony Stark sacrificing himself and wielding the Infinity Gauntlet with all of its energy will go down as some of the highly effective deaths, not simply within the MCU, however in all of cinematic historical past. Earlier than he even snapped his fingers, it was a protected wager that Iron Man would not make it out of this one.
His interplay with Peter Parker in his closing moments was one factor, however nothing may put together me for the emotional onslaught that will be Tony Stark’s “I Love You 3,000” video which he recorded earlier than he and the remainder of the Avengers set out on their mission. After explaining why he was doing it, Tony’s hologram stands up and walks over to Morgan and says, “I really like you 3,000.” Simply attempt watching this scene with out getting a lump in your throat.
Pleased Guarantees Morgan Cheeseburgers
After Tony’s funeral, Pleased Hogan and Morgan Stark sit and have a young second the place the longtime good friend and confidant of Iron Man says, “I’ll get you all of the cheeseburgers you need.” That is Pleased’s approach of claiming, “Don’t be concerned, Tony, I’ll care for her,” as a method to honor his dearest good friend.
Simply have a look at Pleased’s face as he holds again tears and finds a method to let the younger lady know that every part goes to be alright. And typically, telling a five-year-old that you’re going to get them cheeseburgers is all it takes, even when cheeseburgers is code for something and every part.
Honorable Point out: Quill Seeing Gamora (Simply Earlier than She Kicks Him)
5 years after dropping the love of his life, Peter Quill sees Gamora on the battlefield in the course of the epic struggle with Thanos. For a quick second, you neglect that this isn’t the Gamora that’s head over heels in love with Star-Lord, however an earlier model of the Guardian of the Galaxy. After which she kicks him within the groin.
Honorable Point out: The Survivor’s Assist Group
After the Avengers kill Thanos and the film jumps 5 years into the long run, we see Steve Rogers main a survivor’s assist group (that includes director Joe Russo and Thanos’ creator Jim Starlin) the place Captain America’s phrases of knowledge could be very a lot within the vein of what Sam Wilson informed veterans in the course of the PTSD group session in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Every thing from the tales which can be informed to Steve’s inspirational message on the finish carry on the waterworks.
These are a number of the most heartbreaking moments from Avengers: Endgame that also carry us to tears, even a yr after we first watched the record-breaking crossover epic. Did you make it via this record with out shedding a tear? Tell us which of those moments crushed you probably the most within the feedback beneath, and ensure to examine again on all issues Avengers right here at CinemaBlend.
