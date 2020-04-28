Avengers Endgame: 11 Heartbreaking Scenes We’re Still Thinking About

You may see it on Tony’s face that he is aware of what he has to do, even when it means dropping every part he has constructed. As he places Morgan to mattress, Tony says, “I really like you tons,” just for his daughter to reply with, “I really like you 3,000.” At that second, Tony’s eyes say all of it. It is the sort of look a mother or father has after they drop their child off in school for the primary time, solely this time as a substitute of going to work, Tony is making an attempt to drag off the unattainable, it doesn’t matter what it takes.