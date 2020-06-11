Avengers: Endgame Almost Featured A Cameo From A Die Hard Star

Whereas audiences bought their first take a look at Bruce Banner in his Sensible Hulk kind when he met up with Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff and Scott Lang at a diner to speak time journey, initially the plan was for Sensible Hulk to debut in a scene the place he rescued some folks from a burning constructing. As Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus highlighted in a watch get together for the film hosted by Comicbook.com, Reginald VelJohnson appeared on this deleted scene as a fireman, and Markus mentioned that the actor’s inclusion was their “loving tribute” to Die Hard.