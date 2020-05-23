Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals Wild Alternate Design For The Time Travel Suits

View this submit on Instagram

Early idea artwork for the time journey go well with in Avengers Endgame right here utilized on Captain America. As it’s about harmful journey this one is impressed by elite pilot like these from Sr71, you already know the Lockheed Blackbird additionally utilized by the Xmen. It was some actually quick and laborious to find jet. I’ve learn some articles about these pilots and it was fairly a factor. The shade scheme and the small pipes right here and there for refreshing the air are impressed by these pilot fits. There may be additionally some hints of astronauts spacesuits (we’re speaking about making an attempt by way of the Quantum Realm!) – #avengers #avengersendgame #timetravel #conceptart #mcu #charadesign #captainamerica #marvelstudios #chrisevans #blackbird #marvel #endgame #marvelcinematicuniverse #sr71