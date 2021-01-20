Avengers: Endgame could have a post-credits scene of Scarlet Witch and Vision

Scarlet Witch and Vision star Paul Bettany has revealed that Avengers: Endgame it was originally going to feature a post-credits scene that would have foreshadowed the Disney + series.

Speaking to her co-star Elizabeth Olsen in a recent IMDb video, Bettany, who plays Vision in the new sitcom-style series, described a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame that would have prompted the superpowered android’s possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. even though the character suffered an on-screen death during the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018.)

“At one point there was going to be a time when [Bruja Escarlata] opened a kind of drawer with body bags and was Vision “Bettany explained in the ‘Ask yourselves anything’ session. “[El jefe de Marvel Studios] Kevin [Feige] He spoke to me and said, ‘I have to shoot those plans.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh!’ Because I really wanted that profitable participation! “.

Despite not appearing in Avengers: Endgame, the android has reappeared at the beginning of Phase 4 of the UCM that has meant Scarlet Witch and Vision, a series that debuted on Disney + last Friday. However, the first two episodes of the MCU sitcom focused more on setting and introducing the show’s ideas than plotting, which means the issue of Vision’s return hasn’t been clarified.

Whether it all takes place in Scarlet Witch’s mind or the cinematic incarnation of the Scarlet Witch finds a way to alter reality, we suspect it won’t end happily. With Wanda’s involvement in the Doctor Strange sequel Multiverse of Madness, the Scarlet Witch might even end up as broken as she was for a time in the comics when the series draws to a close.

If you have not seen the series yet and you want a review that tells you how daring the series has turned out to be, without having to read a single spoiler, remember that at IGN we have published a very interesting article this week. You can read it here.