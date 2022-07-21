Avengers: Endgame directors react to video game chase scenes

The Russo brothers value scenes from titles like Uncharted 4 or Resident Evil: Village in an IGN video.

More than once the famous and spectacular chase that Nathan Drake starred in Uncharted 4 has been pointed out as one of the best examples of how to carry out the action in video games, but what will those responsible for some of the most spectacular scenes think? of the cinema?

That is what is proposed in the video published on the IGN YouTube channel that we leave you at the top of the news. In the, the russo brothersdirectors of blockbusters such as Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame, react to different chase scenes within video games and punctuate them.

As you can see for yourself, both Anthony and Joseph point out the differences between movies and video games when dealing with this type of sequence while watching some of titles like Resident Evil: Village, The Last of Us: Part II or It Takes Two.

For example, they say about Uncharted 4 itself that it reminds them of movies like No Time to Die, and they give the scene a score of 7 out of 10. They give more value to the terrifying scene in The Last of Us: Part II (which we recommend that you do not watch if you do not want spoilers), which they assure is one of the best games ever made.

It is not the first time that the Russo brothers have been related to video games. Without going any further, they collaborated on a Fortnite cinematic for season 6, and even Fortnite himself made an appearance during Avengers: Endgame in a scene starring Thor.

More on: Avengers, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us: Part II, Resident Evil Village and It Takes Two.