Avengers Endgame: Directors Talk About Captain America’s Time Travel

Joe y Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame, they have explained something else about Captain America’s time travel that we got to see (not exactly see, really) in the 2019 movie.

As reported in CinemaBlend, the Russo Brothers have raised the issue during an appearance on the Lights Camera Barstool podcast. According to the duet, Captain America lived with Peggy (Hayley Atwell) in a different branch of reality before returning to the main one to hand over his shield.

“One thing that is clear that we have certainly discussed is the fact that the captain had to travel back to the main line” Joe explained in the interview. “That is something that is clear, he would live in another line of reality but he would have to return to give the shield to Sam Wilson.”

He explained the logistics of this jump in time: “in the internal logic that we have defined, there is a time jump but also a return jump, and in both he has to carry the shield with him.”

The directors of Endgame closed the adventure of Steve Roger going back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their original places and then deciding to return and stay in the past with his fiancee, Peggy. But in the end he reappears as an older man.

Endgame’s time travel rules make this journey quite confusing, but the upshot is that Rogers is alive in the present, as an old man, just before handing over the shield to Falcon, making him the new Captain America. .