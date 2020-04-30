Avengers: Endgame Script Shows How Little The Actors Got While Filming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied firms. We might earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

The Russo Brothers did the unattainable with Avengers: Endgame, telling an advanced narrative by way of the MCU’s historical past and servicing practically each main character within the course of. The film contained a ton of untamed plot twists, and safety infamously tight. This was very true for the film’s script, as actors had been largely solely given their particular pages. One actor lately posted a web page of the script, which reveals simply how redacted it was throughout filming.