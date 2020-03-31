Avengers: Endgame Set Photo Reveals Doctor Strange And Scarlet Witch Together Before Multiverse Of Madness

Depart a Remark
Avengers: Endgame might have arrived again almost a yr in the past, however followers are nonetheless discussing and dissecting each body of The Russo Brothers large blockbuster. The fourth Avengers film was a wild journey by the MCU’s timeline, ultimately uniting each hero within the shared universe for one ultimate battle towards Thanos and his forces. However given how a lot storytelling wanted to be completed, there’s loads of scenes and concepts that have been left on the reducing room flooring. And it seems that Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch might have teamed up in Endgame‘s ultimate battle.
After the Time Heist, Avengers: Endgame got here to a head when the resurrected heroes joined the fray within the ruins of the Avengers compound. That features each Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, with the latter hero going through off towards Thanos in a single on one fight. A photograph from the set not too long ago revealed that we might have seen the 2 magical heroes working collectively. Test it out under.
FOMO alert. Whereas we’ll see Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff work collectively in Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness, it seems that we might’ve seen the team-up second throughout Avengers: Endgame. Though contemplating how a lot went into the ultimate battle, it is smart that sure moments received lower.
This superior picture involves us from photographer Chuck Zlotnick, who shared it on his private web site. Zlotnick is a well known photographer within the movie world, who incessantly takes pictures from the set. He labored as a nonetheless photographer in quite a lot of excessive profile blockbusters, together with a ton inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A few of his credit embody Jurassic World, The Accountant, and Kong: Cranium Island. And for Marvel he is labored on films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, along with the Infinity Conflict and Endgame.
The photograph itself is beautiful, even with out the visible results which can be required to convey Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch’s powers to life on the massive display. They’re two extraordinarily highly effective characters, each of which seemingly use their energy due to magic. However Wanda Maximoff was experimented on inside the MCU, whereas Stephen Strange skilled within the methods of Mystic Arts earlier than changing The Historic One.
The 2 characters have not really shared any dialogue collectively, so it will be attention-grabbing to see how Scarlet Witch will find yourself concerned within the occasions of Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness. Clearly the sequel goes to be taking part in with some excessive ideas, and presumably Strange will ask for backup from The Avengers.
However earlier than that, Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her position as Scarlet Witch in Disney+’s live-action collection WandaVision. It has been teased that the mysterious undertaking will instantly relate to the occasions of the Doctor Strange sequel. So clearly Wanda goes to grow to be an much more necessary character in Part 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And contemplating simply how highly effective she’s grow to be, the probabilities are countless.
WandaVision and Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness are each coming down the pipeline at unknown dates. Within the meantime, try our 2020 launch checklist to plan your subsequent journey to the films.
