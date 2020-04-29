Avengers: Endgame Set Video Reveals Brie Larson’s First Day Playing Captain Marvel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied corporations. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Brie Larson’s time making Avengers: Endgame was a lot completely different than the entire different principal actors aboard the manufacturing. In any case, on account of scheduling the expertise was truly her first time enjoying Carol Danvers a.okay.a. Captain Marvel, and everybody else within the solid was a Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran by the point they stepped foot on the set of the blockbuster capstone mission. That made her presence considerably particular – so it is superior that we now have video of her first day on set: