‘Avengers Endgame,’ ‘Stranger Issues,’ BTS – Variety

After being postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Youngsters’ Alternative Awards held a digital telecast to dole out the slime and the awards.

“Victorious” star Victoria Justice hosted the present on Saturday, about six weeks after the unique date. Along with the awards and slime given out, the present made a $1 million donation to No Child Hungry, a nationwide marketing campaign to assist finish childhood starvation and help individuals affected by COVID-19.

The Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner made a particular look throughout the broadcast. Their blockbuster superhero movie “Avengers: Endgame” received favourite film, and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland was voted favourite superhero.

Netflix’s “Stranger Issues” received favourite TV present and star Millie Bobby Brown took residence the favourite TV actress award for her position as Eleven. BTS, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X all received music awards.

See the complete record of winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW: Henry Hazard

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW: Stranger Issues

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW: America’s Received Expertise

FAVORITE TV HOST: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Sport of Video games)

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES: SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Issues)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Child Hazard, Henry Hazard)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE: Avengers: Endgame

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS: Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Quick & Livid Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Subsequent Stage)

FAVORITE SUPERHERO: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE: Frozen 2

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST: Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST: Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP: BTS

FAVORITE SONG: “dangerous man” – Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION: “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST: Lil Nas X

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR: Taylor Swift (North America)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR: David Dobrik

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR: Annie LeBlanc

FAVORITE GAMER: SSSniperWolf

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME: Minecraft

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR: JoJo Siwa

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR: Alex Morgan

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR: LeBron James