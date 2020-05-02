Avengers: Endgame Writers Explains Why Nebula Didn’t Wear The Infinity Gauntlet

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied corporations. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has turn into a behemoth within the movie trade, with the final decade and alter of filmmaking cumulating in final yr’s Avengers: Endgame. The Russo Brothers’ pair of Avengers motion pictures coated a ton of narrative floor, with loads of moments ending up on the reducing room ground earlier than it hit theaters. As such, there’s all the time new data popping out concerning Endgame and Infinity Battle. The newest tidbit explains why Karen Gillan’s Nebula did not wield the Infinity Gauntlet like her character did within the comics.