Avengers: Endgame’s Russo Brothers Explain Why They Love Tom Holland’s Lack Of Star Wars Knowledge

Spider-Man is without doubt one of the hottest Marvel characters of all time, so he is been tailored for the display numerous occasions all through the years. Followers had been thrilled when Tom Holland’s model of Peter Parker joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the actor bringing a way of youthful naivety and gymnastic skills to the function. The Russo Brothers launched the character in Captain America: Civil Struggle, whereas additionally that includes him in Avengers: Infinity Struggle and Endgame. Holland is famously missing in popular culture references like Star Wars, though the administrators just lately defined why they love that character quirk as filmmakers.