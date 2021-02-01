Avengers: fan syncs Endgame span with Scarlet Witch and Vision

Note:

Enough time has passed for us to address the end of the “lapse” brought on by Thanos’s snap in the Marvel Cinematic Universe without considering it a spoiler. However, if you don’t want to know which scene from Scarlet Witch and Vision it connects with (because you haven’t seen episode 4 yet), stop reading.

What we like about satisfying connections at Marvel, huh? Scarlet Witch and Vision is offering the possibility for many fans to re-enjoy the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a sometimes different, but equally satisfying way. The timing between the end of the Avengers: Endgame span and Scarlet Witch and Vision has not been made to wait.

And it is that although the series takes place after the events of Endgame, there is a scene in which we return to the past: to the moment in which everyone returns from the lapse caused by Thanos’ snap. Monica Rambeau is one of the people who return thanks to the click that the Hulk makes to bring them back, and seconds before Thanos reappears from the past to attack the headquarters of the Avengers and with them, the entire earth.

A fan has synchronized both situations, and we will show you below. As you can see, it is the work of @GuggaLeunnam:

Source: Comicbook