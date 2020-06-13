Avengers: Infinity Battle: 12 Cool Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Marvel Movie

Reddit Staged Its Personal Thanos Snap In Honor Of Avengers: Infinity Battle

Happily, there are some who had been capable of have a humorousness in regards to the in any other case traumatic ending, corresponding to Reddit, who appeared to agree with Thanos’ philosophies of over-population, at the very least on the web. In one of many funniest examples of a viral tribute to Avengers: Infinity Battle, the net discussion board determined to ban precisely 50 p.c of all followers of a subreddit known as r/thanosdidnothingwrong on July 9, 2018, attracting the eye of director Joe and Anthony Russo and, Thanos himself, Josh Brolin, within the course of. The transfer proved very profitable in buying new Reddit customers simply to take part within the on-line “decimation” and particularly in prompting some completely gut-busting reactions on social media.