Avengers: Infinity War Set Photo Reveals Doctor Strange In Iron Man’s Armor

The Russo Brothers did the not possible with their pair of Avengers films, telling an advanced story and servicing an enormous forged of characters. The administrators shot Infinity War and Endgame again to again, with a ton of ideas and photographs ending up on the chopping room flooring. One among which included a sequence which might have put Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange within the iconic Iron Man swimsuit. And now we have lastly gotten our first glimpse at that deleted sequence.