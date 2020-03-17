Avengers Nearly Filmed Doctor Strange In Iron Man’s Suit, And Kevin Smith Saw Cumberbatch In Costume

Depart a Remark
Between Avengers: Infinity Warfare and Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios delivered a exceptional and epic huge display screen story with principally all the pieces a fan may ask for… however there was one wonderful concept that sadly fell wanting being included within the film. Revealed by way of formally launched art work final yr, the 2018 movie was apparently at one level going to incorporate a sequence the place Iron Man and Doctor Strange have been going to tug off a dressing up change, however sadly that sequence did not wind up being included within the completed blockbuster.
That being mentioned, apparently the idea did make its approach fairly far by way of growth – to the purpose the place it was really filmed. And whereas that footage has not but been given to most of the people simply but, apparently filmmaker Kevin Smith was given a particular peek of Avengers: Infinity Warfare that featured Benedict Cumberbatch a.ok.a. Dr. Stephen Strange carrying the Iron Man armor.
Kevin Smith revealed this story lately on an episode of his podcast Fatman on Batman , the place he defined that he acquired a quick sneak preview of Avengers: Infinity Warfare when screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely visited his home. Smith defined that whereas folks have seen footage floating round of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark carrying Dr. Strange’s Cloak of Levitation, he acquired to see one thing a bit further a pair years again:
There’s footage or a photograph of Robert Downey Jr carrying the cape that got here out lengthy earlier than Infinity Warfare got here out. It was an early press launch picture or one thing like that. So we all know they shot it. [Marc Bernardin and I] know personally that they shot it as a result of when the writers, McFeely and Markus, got here and spoke to us on the home earlier than they went to do the large shindig and shit for Endgame, earlier than they left they have been like ‘You wanna see one thing?’
For reference, here is that tremendous temporary Robert Downey Jr/ clip in your enjoyment:
As an alternative of being simply the Phil Saunders-drawn art work of Doctor Strange within the Iron Man armor that is been floating across the final couple of months, Kevin Smith claims that he really acquired to see {a photograph} of Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. of their switched costumes – although he was additionally instructed that he could not inform anyone about it:
They pulled out the cellphone and actually confirmed us, not only a drawing, trigger that’s what’s going across the web, is there’s a drawing and shit – and it seems badass. However they confirmed us fuckin Sherlock within the Iron Man fuckin go well with, man. Like carrying the goddamn go well with with Tony standing subsequent to him carrying the cape, and we have been like ‘WHAT THE FUCK,’ they usually have been like ‘We will’t say, by no means inform anyone.’ Then it’s out on the planet and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, we noticed that fucking picture!’ It regarded badass, man.
In earlier variations of Avengers: Infinity Warfare, Doctor Strange was going to wind up carrying Iron Man’s go well with throughout the scene within the first act when the grasp of the mystic arts is being tortured by Ebony Maw. Tony Stark was going to ship his armor to Strange to cease him being impaled by the power needles, which absolutely would have led to some type of particular motion sequence. As an alternative, the completed model of the movie went with the reference to Alien the place Spider-Man and Iron Man crew as much as get Ebony Maw sucked out into house.
You possibly can see idea artwork of this particular thought by Phil Saunders beneath:
As of now there isn’t a approach for regular folks to truly see this footage, however hopefully that can change in the future. There’s little doubt that the long run will see a number of new dwelling video editions of each Avengers: Infinity Warfare and Avengers: Endgame launched, and absolutely considered one of them will ultimately characteristic footage of Benedict Cumberbatch within the Iron Man armor. We might have to attend for a big anniversary, so it may not be till 2043, however simply have some endurance!
For now, each Avengers: Infinity Warfare and Avengers: Endgame can be found for digital buy and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. If in case you have a Disney+ subscription, you can even stream the movies on the service, and people of you who do not have entry can use this hyperlink for a free 7-day trial.
