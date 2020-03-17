Avengers Nearly Filmed Doctor Strange In Iron Man’s Suit, And Kevin Smith Saw Cumberbatch In Costume

View this publish on Instagram

A keyframe of the Mk50 Iron Man go well with forming over Dr. Strange, defending him from Ebony Maw’s magic needle torture. Take a look at my pal and colleague @johnstaubart ‘s Instagram for keyframes of “Iron Strange” and Tony carrying the cloak for a style of how cool this cross-over team-up may have been. #avengers #avengersinfinitywar #mcu #ironstrange #ironman #marvel #marvelstudios #marvelvisdev #conceptart #drstrange