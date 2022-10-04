Avengers: Secret Wars confirms its screenwriter, who has already worked on previous UCM projects

Michael Waldron has joined Avengers: Secret Wars as a screenwriter after his work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Loki series.

According to Deadline, Waldron will be writing the screenplay for the next Avengers movie that will bring Marvel’s Phase 6 to a close.

“Insiders say the job meetings took place last month,” Deadline comments. “And while several writers met, many believed Waldron was the favorite given the confidence the studio has in the writer.”

Waldron most recently wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as the first and final episodes of the Marvel’s Loki series, which premiered earlier this year on Disney Plus, as well as serving as showrunner and executive producer for the series.

Although little is known about Secret Wars right now, it is believed that the next union of superheroes Will Adapt Classic Marvel Secret Wars Comics and will lead to a conflict of consequences even greater than that of Avengers: Endgame.

Secret Wars was originally published in 1984 and brought together heroes (and villains) from all of Marvel’s comics in one epic twelve-part story. It centered around a new villain named Beyond, who used godlike powers to transport heroes and villains alike to a distant planet of his own creation. He supplied it with alien weapons and technology, and challenged his captives to kill his enemies, which led to a series of skirmishes and a rather epic final battle.

Whether or not the next Secret Wars movie will introduce this villain remains to be seen.

If you do, though, you won’t be short of heroes and villains to choose from, with the entire Marvel multiverse potentially at your disposal.

According to Deadlines, Avengers: Secret Wars will have its own directorinstead of going immediately after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. But this has not yet been announced.