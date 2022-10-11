Avengers: Secret Wars, Deadpool 3, The Fantastic Four and more Disney movies delay their release date

Avengers: Secret Wars, Deadpool 3 and The Fantastic Four delay their release dates amid a substantial reorganization of the programming of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney has confirmed a series of new dates after it was reported that Blade production had been discontinued. This is the full list:

Chevalier: April 27, 2023

April 27, 2023 A Haunting in Venice : September 15, 2023

: September 15, 2023 Blade: September 6, 2024 (previous: November 3, 2023)

September 6, 2024 (previous: November 3, 2023) Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: May 24, 2024

May 24, 2024 Deadpool 3: November 8, 2024 (Previous: September 6, 2024)

November 8, 2024 (Previous: September 6, 2024) The Fantastic Four: February 14, 2025 (Previous: November 8, 2024)

February 14, 2025 (Previous: November 8, 2024) Unknown Marvel Movie: November 7, 2025 (Previous: February 14, 2025)

November 7, 2025 (Previous: February 14, 2025) Avengers: Secret Wars: May 1, 2026 (Previous: November 7, 2025)

May 1, 2026 (Previous: November 7, 2025) Unknown Marvel Movie 2: Removed from calendar (Previous: May 1, 2026)

This has the practical effect of delay the start of Phase 6 of the MCUwhich was scheduled to start with Fantastic Four in 2024. It now means that Phase 6, which will likely be the biggest in MCU history, will start in early 2025 and wrap up in 2026.

With Phase 4 still underway, we only have small snippets of information on these upcoming movies. We know Scarlet Witch and Vision director Matt Shakman will direct Fantastic Four, and Michael Waldron (Doctor Strange 2 and Loki) will write Avengers: Secret Wars. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds has announced the new Deadpool movie, which will feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.