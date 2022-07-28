Avengers: The Kang Dynasty confirms its director after ruling out the Russo brothers

Surprise has selected the director for the following giant Avengers film and it’s going to be Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The Hollywood Reporter has published that Cretton would be the subsequent director who shall be in control of the following giant MCU film, following the inside track that the Russo brothers might not be directing both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or its sequel Avengers: Secret Wars.

Destin Daniel Cretton (proper) with Shang-Chi famous person Simu Liu (middle). (Picture by way of Kevin Wintry weather/Getty Pictures)

As a substitute, the process will move to Cretton, who presented Shang-Chi to the MCU. The Surprise film concerning the martial arts superhero grossed $432 million internationaland Cretton signed an international handle Surprise that comes with an adaptation of Marvel Guy and a sequel to Shang-Chi. It is unclear if Cretton will even direct Secret Wars.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty would be the nice UCM staff film that may shut Section 6 along with Secret Wars. Kang Dynasty shall be launched on Would possibly 2, 2025and Secret Wars shall be launched six months later, on November 7, 2025.

Despite the fact that plot main points are underneath wraps, we do know that the MCU has formally entered the fray. the Saga of the Multiverse and Kang, who’s performed by way of Jonathan Majors, who has already made one in every of his appearances because of Disney+’s Loki. Majors will go back as Kang within the upcoming Ant-Guy and the Wasp: Quantumania which shall be launched on February 17, 2023 and can get started Section 5.

Cretton’s newest MCU film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, presented kung-fu hero Shang-Chi and taken in film legend Toney Leung as a villain. IGN praised Shang-Chi for having the most efficient combat choreography within the MCU and for being a assured advent to Surprise’s first Asian superhero.

For extra on Surprise’s subsequent giant plans, take a look at the whole lot Surprise Studios introduced at San Diego Comedian-Con, and our nice clarification of what precisely Secret Wars is.