Avengers: The Kang Dynasty confirms its screenwriter, known for other Marvel projects and for Rick & Morty

Jeff Loveness to pen script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

According to Deadline, the 33-year-old screenwriter will write the upcoming Avengers sequel, which will focus on Kang the Conqueror, a Marvel villain who is about to be reintroduced in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Kang made an appearance in a slightly different form in the recent Loki series.

The film was revealed during the recent San Diego Comic-Con panel and will bring Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to an end on May 2, 2025, alongside Avengers: Secret Wars which will be released a few months later on May 7. November 2025.

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty with Marvel boss Kevin Feige serving as executive producer.

Jeff Loveness is perhaps best known for his work on the hit animated sci-fi series Rick and Mortywriting several of its episodes, including some from Season 5.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will effectively kick off Phase 5 of the MCU, which will conclude with the premiere of The Thunderbolts in July 2024.

Of course, this means that Kang the Conqueror will still be with us for a while, at least until the penultimate movie of Phase 6 of the MCU. And that’s a few years away. Think of Kang as the new Thanoswith Jonathan Majors returning to reprise his role as Loki.