Avenue 5 cast – who’s British and who’s American?

As an HBO and Sky co-production, sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 has a transatlantic cast that includes established actors from either side of the pond – however all sporting American accents.

So right here’s a information to who they’re, the place you’ve seen them earlier than – and precisely who’s a Brit placing on a US accent, and a Yank talking usually…

Hugh Laurie – British (clearly)

Although he’s perfected his American accent from his time on US TV, Hugh Laurie couldn’t be extra British. Laurie, after all, made his identify performing some very British comedy as a part of Fry and Laurie, in addition to taking part in up his accent in Jeeves and Wooster and Blackadder.

His American accent was so good in his audition for US drama Home that director Bryan Singer thought he was a local, and since then Laurie has starred in Veep, Tomorrowland and Catch-22 over the pond. In Avenue 5, Laurie performs incompetent captain Ryan Clark.

Suzy Nakamura – American

Initially from Chicago, Suzy Nakamura guest-starred on a number of sitcoms earlier than being cast as Dr Allison Park in Ken Jeong comedy Dr Ken. She has since appeared in The Goldbergs and Veep, and additionally had a recurring function in an early season of The West Wing. Nakamura performs Iris Kimura, affiliate proprietor of Avenue 5.

Rebecca Entrance – British

Actress, author and comic Rebecca Entrance is greatest recognized for her BAFTA-winning efficiency as Nicola Murray in iconic British sequence The Thick of It and has additionally appeared in People, Poldark and The Aeronauts. She had a style of an American manufacturing beforehand in Transformers: The Final Knight. Entrance performs passenger Karen Kelly within the sequence.

Josh Gad – American

Florida-born Josh Gad seems to be like he’s having a blast taking part in Herman Judd, the playboy billionaire proprietor of Avenue 5. Gad is greatest recognized for voicing Olaf in slightly movie franchise generally known as Frozen, and performed LeFou in Disney’s live-action Magnificence and the Beast. He gained a Tony award for his work on Broadway musical The E-book of Mormon and has additionally appeared in Homicide on the Orient Categorical, Pixels and the Offended Birds movies.

Zach Woods – American

No stranger to comedy, New Jersey native Zach Woods is greatest recognized for taking part in Gabe Lewis in three seasons of The Workplace US and Jared Dunn in Silicon Valley. Like Nakamura he additionally had a recurring function in Veep, and has appeared in movies The Different Guys, In The Loop and Ghostbusters: Reply the Name. Woods performs Matt Spencer, in all probability within the improper job as Head of Buyer Relations on Avenue 5.

Nikki Amuka-Chicken – British

Nigerian-born British actress Nikki Amuka-Chicken started her profession within the Royal Shakespeare Firm, earlier than guest-starring in a number of UK reveals reminiscent of Holby Metropolis, Silent Witness and Physician Who.

She has appeared in big-budget US movies reminiscent of Jupiter Ascending, The Omen and The Laundromat, and can presently be seen in ITV’s Gold Digger.

Lenora Crichlow – British

London woman Lenora Crichlow is testing her American accent as second engineer Billie McEvoy and is greatest recognized for her function as ghost Annie in Being Human. She additionally appeared in comedy-drama Sugar Rush and sports activities movie Quick Women, and beforehand used her US accent in American reveals Again within the Recreation and A to Z.

Ethan Phillips – American

New Yorker Phillips will retain his accent as Spike Williams, a former astronaut who’s now a womanising alcoholic. He’s greatest recognized for taking part in Neelix on Star Trek: Voyager and Pete Downey on Benson. His big-screen credit embody Michael Bay thriller The Island, drama Irrational Man and introspective Coen Brothers movie Inside Llewyn Davis.

Himesh Patel – British

Cambridgeshire boy Himesh Patel is taking part in slapstick comedian Jordan Hatwal and is greatest generally known as Tamwar Masood on Eastenders. That was till slightly movie known as Yesterday got here out in 2019, propelling Patel into roles in The Aeronauts and upcoming Christopher Nolan movie Tenet. He will also be seen subsequent 12 months in restricted sequence Station Eleven and The Luminaries.

Avenue 5 is on Sky One at 10pm on Wednesdays