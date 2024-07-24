Average Joe Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The critically acclaimed dark comedy-drama Average Joe is gearing up for its highly anticipated second season. After captivating audiences with its unique blend of humor, suspense, and compelling character development in its debut run, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Joe Washington and his unconventional journey through the criminal underworld.

Created by Robb Cullen, “Average Joe” premiered on BET+ in June 2023, quickly becoming a standout hit for the streaming platform.

The show’s fresh take on the everyman-turned-reluctant-criminal trope, coupled with stellar performances from its ensemble cast, has left viewers hungry for more of Joe’s misadventures. As we look forward to Season 2, let’s dive into what we know so far and what we can expect from the upcoming installment of this gripping series.

Average Joe Season 2 Release Date:

While fans are clamoring for the next chapter in Joe Washington’s story, the exact release date for “Average Joe” Season 2 has not yet been officially announced.

However, there’s good news on the horizon. In June 2024, BET+ confirmed that the series has been renewed for a second season, much to the delight of its growing fanbase.

Given the typical production timeline for television series, we can make an educated guess about when Season 2 might hit our screens. Assuming that pre-production began shortly after the renewal announcement, and factoring in the time needed for writing, filming, and post-production, it’s reasonable to expect that “Average Joe” Season 2 could premiere sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

Of course, this is speculation, and fans should keep an eye out for official announcements from BET+ regarding the exact release date.

Average Joe Series Storyline Overview:

“Average Joe” centers around Joe Washington, a seemingly ordinary plumber from Pittsburgh whose life takes an extraordinary turn following the death of his father, Teddy.

What starts as a period of mourning quickly evolves into a dangerous game of cat and mouse when Joe discovers his father’s shocking secret: Teddy had been working as a drug mule for Nicolai Dzhugashvili, a powerful and ruthless Russian drug dealer.

The series’ premise hinges on a pivotal revelation – before his death, Teddy managed to steal both a Lamborghini and $10 million in cash from his criminal employer.

This audacious act sets in motion a chain of events that thrust Joe and his family into the crosshairs of the Russian mafia, who are determined to recover their stolen assets.

As Joe grapples with this newfound knowledge about his father’s double life, he finds himself at a crossroads. The allure of the stolen money presents an opportunity for a better life for his family, but it comes with the heavy price of entanglement in a dangerous criminal world.

Throughout the first season, viewers watched as Joe navigated this treacherous landscape, balancing his desire for a windfall with the very real threats to his and his loved ones’ safety.

Average Joe Season 2 – Expected Storyline:

While specific plot details for “Average Joe” Season 2 are being kept under wraps, the open-ended nature of the first season’s finale provides ample material for the story to explore.

Based on the events of Season 1 and the characters’ trajectories, we can speculate on several potential storylines for the upcoming season.

One of the most pressing questions is the fate of Joe’s family. With Angela and Jennifer having left due to safety concerns, Season 2 may focus on Joe’s efforts to reunite with them and rebuild their trust.

This journey could lead to further complications, especially considering Jennifer’s pregnancy and the added layer of responsibility it brings to the family dynamic.

The fallout from Leon’s actions in killing an undercover cop disguised as a drug dealer is likely to be a significant plot point.

This event could draw Joe deeper into the criminal world as he potentially helps his friend cover up the crime. It also opens up possibilities for exploring themes of loyalty, morality, and the consequences of one’s choices.

Average Joe Series list of Cast Members:

The success of “Average Joe” owes much to its talented ensemble cast. Here’s a list of the main cast members:

Deon Cole as Joe Washington Tammy Townsend as Angela Washington Malcolm Barrett as Leon Montgomery Cynthia McWilliams as Cathy Montgomery Michael Trucco as Benjamin “Touch” Tuchawuski Ashani Roberts as Sgt. Pam Talford Kathrine Barnes as Arina Ashley Olivia Fisher as Jennifer Washington Pasha D. Lychnikoff as Nicolai Dzhugashvili

Average Joe Season 2 List of Episodes:

As of now, the episode list for “Average Joe” Season 2 has not been released. However, if it follows the pattern of the first season, we can expect around 10 episodes. The titles and specific content of these episodes will likely be revealed closer to the premiere date.

For reference, here’s the episode list from Season 1:

Episode 1: “Pilot”

Episode 2: “Bachelor in Paradise”

Episode 3: “Donuts & Whiskey?”

Episode 4: “The Above Average School Teacher”

Episode 5: “A Cautionary Tale of Frontier Justice”

Episode 6: “Green and Blue”

Episode 7: “Prisoners”

Episode 8: “Ride Or Die”

Episode 9: “Sounds Like Mail Man”

Episode 10: “You Must Be Joe”

Average Joe Series Creators Team:

The creative force behind “Average Joe” is led by series creator Robb Cullen. Cullen, known for his work on shows like “Lucky” and “Back in the Game,” brings his unique vision and storytelling prowess to this dark comedy-drama.

The series benefits from a talented team of directors who have helmed various episodes. Eric Dean Seaton, who directed the pilot and second episode, set the tone for the series with his dynamic visual style.

Other directors who have contributed to the show include Christoph Schrewe, Marshall Tyler, David Katzenberg, and Joy T. Lane.

The writing team, led by Cullen, includes a diverse group of talented scribes who have crafted the intricate plotlines and sharp dialogue that define the series.

Writers such as Scott Boden Hodges, Tyrone Finch, Arthur Harris, Bryce Ahart, Stephanie McFarlane, Jerron Horton, Kevin O’Hare, Hawa Macalou, Paul McLalin, and D.J. Ryan have all contributed episodes to the first season.

This collaborative effort between the creators, writers, and directors has resulted in a cohesive vision that balances humor, drama, and suspense, creating the unique tone that has made “Average Joe” stand out in the crowded television landscape.

Where to Watch Average Joe Season 2?

“Average Joe” is a BET+ original series, which means that when Season 2 premieres, it will be exclusively available on the BET+ streaming platform. BET+ is a subscription-based service that offers a wide range of content, including original series, movies, and classic shows targeting African American audiences.

For those who haven’t yet subscribed to BET+, the release of “Average Joe” Season 2 might be the perfect reason to do so.

The platform often offers free trials for new subscribers, which could be a great way to catch up on Season 1 before diving into the new episodes when they become available.

Average Joe Season 2 Trailer Release Date:

As of now, there’s no official information about when the trailer for “Average Joe” Season 2 will be released. Typically, TV series trailers are unveiled a few weeks to a couple of months before the show’s premiere date.

Given that the exact release date for Season 2 is still unknown, it’s difficult to predict when we might see the first trailer. However, fans should keep an eye on BET+’s official social media channels and website for announcements.

Once production is underway and a premiere date is set, we can expect teasers and trailers to build excitement for the new season.

Average Joe Season 2 Final Words:

As we eagerly await the return of “Average Joe,” it’s clear that the series has struck a chord with audiences through its unique blend of dark comedy and thrilling drama.

The show’s exploration of trust, family dynamics, and the consequences of one’s choices resonates with viewers, while its unpredictable plot keeps them on the edge of their seats.

Season 2 promises to delve deeper into the complex world Joe Washington has been thrust into, potentially exploring new dimensions of his character and those around him.

With the talented cast and creative team behind the series, “Average Joe” is poised to continue its success, offering viewers another season of compelling storytelling, unexpected twists, and the perfect balance of humor and suspense that made the first season such a hit.