Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s big statement – Flight ban from Britain may increase further

UK Flight Update: After receiving the new Variant of Coronavirus, the Indian government recently banned flights coming from Britain. Now it has come to a large statement by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation. Hardeep Puri has said that the ban on UK Flight News can be extended further. Talking to news agency ANI, Hardeep Puri said, ‘I think the temporary suspension of flights between India and Britain will have to be increased a bit more. Also Read – India ready to start international flights, but some countries have not removed the entry of Indians

I foresee a short extension on this temporary suspension. I don't see the extension to be long or indefinite: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the temporary suspension of flights from the United Kingdom due to new variant of coronavirus

Let us know that all the flights coming from the UK were temporarily suspended from 23 December to 31 December 2020 and the newly returned passengers from the UK are being compulsorily investigated.

Corona redesign found in six people who returned from Britain

Strain of SARS-COV2 has been found in a sample of 6 people who returned to India from Britain. The Union Ministry of Health said that three samples from the National Mental Health and Neurology Hospital (NIMHANS) in Bangalore were examined for screening, two samples at the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. A redesign of the virus was found in a sample in.

The ministry said that the state governments have kept all these people in separate quarantine cells in the marked health care centers and the people who came in contact with them have also been kept in the quarantine. He told that the people traveling with these people, their family members and the people in contact with them are being traced. Genome sequencing of other samples is being done.

