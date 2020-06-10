Avicii Experience Tribute Museum to Open in Stockholm – Variety

Coming to Stockholm, Sweden in 2021: the Avicii Experience, a tribute museum to the late DJ, producer, songwriter and all-around hitmaker who left a legacy of timeless songs together with “Wake Me Up” and “Ranges.”

The artist, whose actual title is Tim Bergling, died in 2018 of an obvious suicide. He was 28.

Avicii Experience will embrace an immersive interactive exhibition that follows Bergling’s musical journey from bed room tinkerer to international success. Via memorabilia, never-before-seen pictures, video and music — together with unreleased tracks — the museum guarantees an inside take a look at his inventive course of.

“Tim was a musical genius,” mentioned collaborators Aloe Blacc and Mike Einziger in an announcement of the undertaking. “He was boundless and extremely pushed in his creativity. He had the power to unite individuals along with his music. I’m sure that along with his followers’ recollections his legacy will final eternally.”

A rendering of House Stockholm

Added producer-guitarist extraordinaire and founding father of influential dance act Stylish: “Avicii has fairly rightly been celebrated as one of many biggest DJ’s of all time and as an essential artist who made massively profitable data however what I’ll keep in mind essentially the most is that Tim was one of many most interesting songwriters I ever labored with. We may work collectively for 24 hours a day and his melodic concepts would by no means cease coming. He was a melodic beast who has not as but had the popularity he deserves for his extraordinary expertise. Tim, I like and miss you my good friend!”

Associated Tales

Stockholm is house to one other museum devoted to a Swedish act gone international: ABBA, the Museum, situated on the island of Djurgården and operated by Pophouse Leisure Group. The corporate co-founded by ABBA’s personal Björn Ulvaeus together with Conni Jonsson in 2014 can also be backing the Avicii Experience which will probably be a part of SPACE, a digital tradition heart combining gaming, music and content material creation. It’s set to open in 2021 at Sergels torg in Stockholm metropolis heart.

“At SPACE we are going to perform actions specializing in youth, with the purpose to have an open and inclusive dialogue in regards to psychological well being,” mentioned Klas Bergling, Tim’s father and co-founder of the Tim Bergling Basis collectively along with his spouse Anki Lidén. A portion of the revenues from Avicii Experience will go to the Basis, which advocates for the popularity of suicide as a world well being emergency and helps non-profits addressing points that have been shut to Tim’s coronary heart together with local weather change, preservation of endangered species and international starvation.