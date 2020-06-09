AVOD Platform W4free Acquires Over 100 Films to Bolster Viewer Offer – Variety

Not too long ago launched U.Ok. AVOD service W4free has added over 100 function movies to its platform after putting licensing offers with distributors together with Kaleidoscope, Platform Leisure, The Movie Consortium and Icon Movie Distribution.

Among the many titles added to the service, which launched in November 2019, are movies comparable to 1989’s “Henry V,” starring Kenneth Branagh; 2007’s “La Vie En Rose,” starring Marion Cotillard; Oscar winner “As soon as”; “The Ardour of the Christ,” directed by Mel Gibson; “Whale Rider” with Keisha Citadel-Hughes; and 1998’s “Waking Ned.”

W4Free’s British rollout final 12 months adopted that of a sister service, Watch4, in German-speaking markets in 2018.

W4Free and Watch4 are operated by Zug-based Video Options, the content material and tech enterprise run by Chris Sharp.

Sharp was a co-founder of Zone Media, which was bought to Liberty World, after which chief programming officer in London for Chello Zone and AMC Networks U.Ok.

“Our objective for W4Free has been to set up the service as a number one supplier of free leisure out and in of the house. With that in thoughts, and with viewing hours persevering with to construct aggressively since our launch, these movies assist us meet some necessary objectives,” mentioned Sharp.

Watch4 might be accessed on all cell gadgets and through Apple TV, Swisscom TV Field and Sky Ticket. The platform additionally presents TV sequence, documentaries, and flicks