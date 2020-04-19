Aw, Dave Filoni’s Sweet Star Wars: The Clone Wars Art Highlights Anakin And Ahsoka’s Bond

Depart a Remark
Spoilers for the Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode “Outdated Pals Remembered” lie forward.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars is coming to an finish, which implies followers will obtain a way of closure with regards to its story and characters. This contains the connection between former grasp and apprentice Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano. This week’s episode served as a touchstone for them, because it not solely featured their long-awaited reunion but additionally marked what might have been their final assembly of the collection. And to mark the event, the present’s creator, Dave Filoni, has launched a brand new piece of artwork that’s positive to have you ever in tears.
Dave Filoni took to Instagram to drop his latest drawing, which reveals Anakin and a younger-looking Ahsoka trying off into the sundown collectively. You possibly can take a look at the sentimental piece down under:
This new artwork from Dave Filoni is bound to ring a bell with longtime followers of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, particularly after this week’s episode. If this easy, but impactful, picture doesn’t make you’re feeling something, I don’t know what is going to.
Dave Filoni has an immense ardour for Star Wars, which has been evidenced by means of his work on Clone Wars, Rebels and The Mandalorian. Filoni additionally co-created the character of Ahsoka Tano with George Lucas and has overseen her growth over time. In consequence, he’s change into very protecting of the character and has fastidiously plotted out her story.
Ahsoka’s coaching with Anakin Skywalker has change into some of the defining points of her journey. When she first debuted within the 2008 movie that kicked off Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka was thought of pointless and even annoying by some followers. However over time, they grew to like her, and she or he’s now regarded by many as a key a part of Star Wars lore. Ashley Eckstein, the voice behind Ahsoka, even believes the character has come to symbolize hope.
Ahsoka additionally served as a vital level of character growth for Anakin Skywalker. Via his need to coach and mentor her, viewers perceive how Anakin reworked from the reckless padawan we see in Assault of the Clones to the extra reserved and assured Jedi Knight seen in Revenge of the Sith.
Though Ahsoka’s path will chronologically lead her into the occasions of Star Wars Rebels, the four-part “Siege of Mandalore” story arc will function considerably of a conclusion for her. To date, the story is proving to be certainly one of Ahsoka’s most harmful challenges but, and it’s nonetheless exhausting to foretell how the state of affairs will probably be resolved.
Anybody who’s seen Rebels is aware of that Anakin and Ahsoka have a fairly tragic encounter down the road, which makes their Clone Wars reunion that rather more poignant. And Dave Filoni’s paintings is a good reminder of one of the best components of their relationship.
You possibly can stream the ultimate season of Star: Wars: The Clone Wars, together with previous seasons, on Disney+.
