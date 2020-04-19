Aw, Dave Filoni’s Sweet Star Wars: The Clone Wars Art Highlights Anakin And Ahsoka’s Bond

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is coming to an finish, which implies followers will obtain a way of closure with regards to its story and characters. This contains the connection between former grasp and apprentice Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano. This week’s episode served as a touchstone for them, because it not solely featured their long-awaited reunion but additionally marked what might have been their final assembly of the collection. And to mark the event, the present’s creator, Dave Filoni, has launched a brand new piece of artwork that’s positive to have you ever in tears.