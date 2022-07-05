Awake: This PowerToy for Windows 10 and 11 is a wonder if you’re sick of your PC or screen turning off by itself

If you’re a regular Genbeta reader, you probably know that we really like PowerToys for Windows 10, and now they obviously work on Windows 11 as well. These tools are small utilities for the system that allow us to execute operations quite interesting and are usually a Swiss army knife of productivity.

PowerToys are constantly evolving and updating, and since version 0.41.4 it includes the brilliant Awake. This plugin does just what its name suggests, keeping your computer awake**.

WINDOWS 10: 9 VERY USEFUL AND LITTLE KNOWN TRICKS

Keep your screen and computer on regardless of power plan



Power Plan in Windows 10 Control Panel

And Windows 10, the time it takes for your screen to turn off or for the computer to go to sleepit’s something you can configure from Settings or from the good old Control Panel.

However, this is not something that not all users are aware of, and that strangely, sometimes fails. If it has happened to you you are watching a video in full screen on your computer, and maybe Windows 10 decides that it is time to turn off the screen or even suspend the system, you are not alone.



Awake’s icon is a cup of coffee

The PowerToy Awake is a great way to get around this problem. What you do is basically the same as Caffeine-style apps, which you may have heard of for systems like macOS and Linux as well. With Awake you gain a new icon in the taskbar notification area from where you can force your team to stay active on demand.

It’s just a matter of clicking there, your screen will stay on and Windows 10 won’t go to sleep no matter what current power plan you’re usingeven if you have power saving turned on.



Aware Options in the PowerToys Settings Panel

Awake also allows you to configure some details, such as deciding whether, in addition to avoiding suspension, you want to keep the screen active. You can choose between a passive mode that works according to the current power plan, or a mode that keeps the equipment active indefinitely. You can even set a timer with the exact hours and minutes you want to keep your team active..