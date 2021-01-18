“Awaken” Cast Reveals Their Favorite Plot Twists From The Drama Ahead Of Finale

With two episodes remaining till the finale of “Awaken,” Namgoong Min, AOA’s Seolhyun, Lee Chung Ah, and Yoon Solar Woo picked their favourite plot twist scenes from the drama!

“Awaken” is a homicide thriller drama that follows the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that came about in an uncommon village 28 years in the past. Namgoong Min stars within the drama as Do Jung Woo, the eccentric however good staff chief of a particular job power on the Nationwide Police Company, whereas Seolhyun performs hot-blooded police officer Gong Hye Gained and Lee Chung Ah performs cool-headed FBI agent Jamie.

Namgoong Min

Namgoong Min selected the scene by which the house of Son Min Ho (Choi Jin Ho) caught on hearth in episode 4 as probably the greatest scenes with a plot twist. Following this explicit scene, the thriller behind Do Jung Woo’s identification step by step started to be revealed.

The actor shared, “Since filming this half was harmful, I used to be tense whereas filming. We checked the protection with the employees members a number of instances, and it was a scene we thought onerous about what we might do to create a extra spectacular scene.”

Moreover, Namgoong Min teased details about the upcoming episodes. He shared, “In episode 16, an incredible twist concerning Do Jung Woo will likely be revealed,” choosing one of many scenes that will likely be launched in episode 16 as one other scene with an incredible plot twist. The actor added that he additionally arrived on the set questioning how the scene will seem on display screen. He shared, “After wrapping up all of the filming, my face was crimson beneath my eyes probably due to the elevated strain,” revealing that one of many small veins beneath his eyes had burst and brought about his face colour to vary.

Seolhyun

The actress selected the ending of episode 10 by which Gong Hye Gained’s motion scene shined as probably the greatest scenes with a twist. This was additionally the scene by which Do Jung Woo used superhuman energy after being hit by a container truck.

Seolhyun shared, “It’s the scene by which Gong Hye Gained personally checks her father Gong Il Do’s (Kim Chang Wan‘s) face proper in entrance of her eyes. It’s additionally the second by which she sees one other facet she hasn’t seen earlier than of staff chief Do Jung Woo, who she has admired, proper in entrance of her eyes. I feel each Hye Gained’s father and Do Jung Woo had been shocking in her perspective.”

The scene Seolhyun picked was additionally a strong motion scene by which Gong Hye Gained used a pole to combat off a gaggle of males as a way to save Do Jung Woo.

Lee Chung Ah

Lee Chung Ah selected the scene from episode 13 by which Do Jung Woo and Jamie met as siblings because the scene with the best twist. Within the scene, Jamie, who lastly recalled all her reminiscences of the previous, encountered Do Jung Woo for the primary time after realizing that he’s her twin brother.

The actress shared, “I wish to select the scene that reveals the 2 folks’s relationship, which has been shrouded in thriller, as the perfect scene with a twist. Whereas appearing out the scene, I felt that the 2 folks had been going through nice feelings inside regardless that they didn’t specific it on the skin. I feel it was a scene by which our emotions on the within felt like a storm regardless that our environment had been quiet.”

The scene was filmed with a discipline of reeds within the background, spotlight the siblings’ affectionate and heat reunion much more.

Yoon Solar Woo

Lastly, Yoon Solar Woo picked the scene by which Moon Jae Woong (Yoon Solar Woo) appeared up at Jang Yong Shik (Jang Hyuk Jin) after grabbing the hand that was hitting him in episode 9. The actor shared, “It’s the scene by which Moon Jae Wong’s different persona began appearing. Via this scene, I felt that Moon Jae Woong’s and Jang Yong Shik’s positions had been reversed right away. Contemplating each the drama’s move and ambiance, I feel it was the scene that personally left the best impression.” The scene additionally immediately flipped viewers’ preliminary suspicions that Do Jung Woo was the serial killer.

The remaining episodes of “Awaken” will air on January 18 and 19 at 9 p.m. KST.

