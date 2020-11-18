“Awaken” Director Praises Namgoong Min, AOA’s Seolhyun, And Lee Chung Ah For Their Charismatic Acting

The director of upcoming tvN Monday-Tuesday drama “Awaken” showered the solid with reward!

“Awaken” is a homicide thriller drama that can comply with the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that befell in a village 28 years in the past.

Referring to the title of the drama (the Korean title interprets to “Evening and Day”), director Kim Jung Hyun shared, “Though we really feel the passing of time because the solar and moon change, I’m wondering what boundary of time divides what we check with as night time and day. Equally, the query of whether or not the boundary between good and evil could be clearly drawn is what result in the beginning of the drama.” He requested viewers to deal with the characters and what resolution they’d make between good and evil.

Director Kim Jung Hyun additionally talked concerning the solid members. He commented, “Namgoong Min is an actor who turns an imaginary character inside a drama into his personal with a charismatic interpretation.” The director praised that Namgoong Min was one of the best at giving life to the script. He added, “I used to be impressed by how he acted whereas interested by your entire drama from the perspective of a viewer.”

The director additionally stated, “Seolhyun is the proper actress to play the passionate police officer Gong Hye Gained who is filled with power.” Director Kim Jung Hyun defined that Gong Hye Gained was similar to Seolhyun since they each possessed an important drive. He shared, “From the second I first met actress Seolhyun, I requested her to behave as if she actually had been Gong Hye Gained. She exceeded my expectations with they means she immersed herself into her character.”

Moreover, the director defined that he additionally wished to solid an actress who might present a stunning new aspect to herself within the drama, which grew to become Lee Chung Ah. He praised, “Moderately than displaying a aspect of her that the viewers are used to, she is taking up a coldhearted, logical, and rational character and doing it higher than anybody else. Please stay up for Lee Chung Ah’s Jamie, who may even generally present a cute and foolish attraction.”

The drama will tackle the distinctive matter of a homicide made with an advance discover. Director Kim Jung Hyun revealed, “Viewers will discover it attention-grabbing to guess how somebody will die and who the offender will likely be.” He continued, “Though it begins with an introduced homicide, unexpected tales which might be hidden behind the case will come to mild because the drama progresses,” and he requested viewers to stay up for the real looking and horrifying plot.

Lastly, the director shared, “Moderately than specializing in a easy crime case, the drama hides varied tales that may’t be described with one style.” He continued, “From the refreshing motion to the thriller and the suspenseful thrill, please look out for what shining darkish fact the drama ‘Awaken’ possesses.”

tvN’s “Awaken” premieres on November 30 at 9 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible with English subtitles on Viki. Take a look at a teaser for the drama right here!

Within the meantime, watch Namgoong Min in his earlier drama “Range League” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)