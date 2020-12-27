“Awaken” Teases Reveal Of All The Secrets Surrounding Yoon Sun Woo’s Identity

Who precisely is Yoon Sun Woo’s character in “Awaken”?

Spoilers

Within the tvN thriller drama “Awaken,” Yoon Sun Woo performs the function of Moon Jae Woong, a hacker who works on the portal website MODU. The visibly anxious loner, whose posture and gaze trace at his introverted nature and his isolation from the skin world, suffers bodily abuse by the hands of MODU CEO Jang Yong Sik (performed by Jang Hyuk Jin).

The solely place Moon Jae Woong is ready to escape to is the comfort retailer, the place he repeatedly runs into Jamie (performed by Lee Chung Ah) and finally makes her acquaintance. Whereas speaking to her over his immediate noodles, the cautious however harmless Moon Jae Woong began to open his coronary heart to the FBI agent, who was instinctively drawn to the hacker after their first assembly.

On the newest episode of the drama, it appeared possible that Moon Jae Woong would be the key “third youngster” from the White Night time Village who survived alongside Do Jung Woo (Namgoong Min) and Jamie. The character has beforehand displayed each superhuman power and extraordinary brainpower with out realizing it, and he additionally revealed that he’s capable of trigger lucid dreaming, although he doesn’t know the way.

Because the drama has strongly prompt the chance that the “third youngster” in query is the true serial killer, viewers are conserving an in depth eye on Moon Jae Woong as they try and suss out his identification. The mysteries surrounding the intriguing character have even led viewers to invest that he might have a number of personalities—or maybe a twin.

The producers of “Awaken” have teased that the entire solutions to viewers’ questions will probably be revealed this week, stating, “On this week’s episodes [of ‘Awaken’], Yoon Sun Woo’s identification and all of the secrets and techniques associated to it’s going to come to mild.”

“Specifically,” they added, “as Yoon Sun Woo’s identification is revealed, the plot will shake issues up much more because it unfolds.”

The subsequent episode of “Awaken” will air on December 28 at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, compensate for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

