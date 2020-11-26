Award-Winning Producer Katie Bailiff Takes Charge at WFTV U.Okay. as CEO

Movie and TV advocacy physique Girls in Movie and TV (WFTV) U.Okay. has appointed award-winning producer Katie Bailiff as CEO.

Bailiff’s credit embrace Channel 4’s BAFTA-winning “Feltham Sings,” BBC Two’s RTS and Grierson-winning “The Secret Historical past of Our Streets” and BBC Three’s “Abused by My Girlfriend.”

For the final twenty years, Bailiff has labored at unbiased producer Century Movies, the place in her most up-to-date function she was inventive director. Working along with managing director and co-owner Brian Hill, she developed an organization with a popularity for producing high-quality documentaries and dramas for all the most important U.Okay. channels and platforms.

“I’m enormously excited and honored to be taking up the function of CEO at WFTV and persevering with to construct on the laborious work and success of the final 30 years,” mentioned Bailiff (pictured, left). “It’s such a privilege to guide a corporation which makes an actual distinction throughout the trade. I passionately consider within the significance of nurturing, serving and representing all girls working in movie, tv and digital media throughout the U.Okay.”

“We’re delighted that Katie is becoming a member of us, as an award-winning producer and senior determine within the trade, she has great data and perception, which can be invaluable to the longer term growth and success of WFTV,” mentioned WFTV chair Liz Tucker (pictured, proper). “Each the WFTV board and I are very a lot trying ahead to working together with her and constructing on the present progress of the group.”

The final two years have been significantly profitable for WFTV, with turnover rising by 40% and membership up by 30%. Throughout this time, it has launched the Pat Llewellyn Bursary fund, launched three new mentoring schemes, developed a web based occasion program, developed new range initiatives, and launched its #forgottenfreelancers marketing campaign.