Awards Ceremony Concludes Inaugural Singapore SuperGamerFest

A digital awards presentation ceremony honoring digital creators from the fast-growing gaming sector in Southeast Asia and a reside streamed eSports championship concluded the inaugural version of SuperGamerFest 2020. The occasion accomplished the second and closing leg of its first version over the weekend.

A brand new addition to this 12 months’s Singapore Media Competition, the occasion featured the newly established SuperGamerFest’s awards part honored Akosi Dogie from the Philippines because the SEA Content material Creator of the 12 months.

Dogie, who boasts over 10 million followers throughout numerous social media platforms, beat nationwide winners from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. Dogie additionally bagged the SEA Streamer of the 12 months Award. RRQ from Indonesia and Buriram United Esports from Thailand had been collectively named Esports Workforce of the 12 months.

The award ceremony devoted to eSports and digital content material creation is the primary of its sort within the area. A complete of 10 classes had been offered. 9 classes had been open to nominations from followers from six Southeast Asian international locations. Organizer, PVP Esports mentioned a complete of 100,000 nominations had been acquired.

Workforce Bren Esports from the Philippines claimed the champion title of Sunday’s regional finals of PVP Esports open championship for recreation title “Valorant,” a tactical first-person capturing recreation that enables a number of gamers.

Kevin Lin, a co-founder of Twitch, attended one of many reside classes in the course of the weekend’s gaming occasion. He took problem with widespread pondering of video video games as a waste of time, calling that perspective a “generational disbelief.” “This trade could be very actual, with actual jobs and actual cash. It’s not just a few lame interest. It’s a enjoyable interest and you’ll construct a profession,” he mentioned.

Saturday’s on-line session was Lin’s first public look following his current departure from the streaming platform that has grow to be a core web site for avid gamers. Lin didn’t reveal his post-Twitch plans, however he hinted that he wouldn’t be leaving the gaming and leisure industries.

The expansion of the gaming trade in Southeast Asia has been sturdy. The viewers for eSports was estimated at round 30 million on the finish of 2019, up 22% year-on-year, in line with a report from Newzoo. The area generated $4.4 billion in income in 2019, 16% year-on-year development, the report mentioned.