Awards Circuit Winners Chart (2020-2021) Precursor Awards

Following the Oscars race is a science, and whereas your gut-check might be your Most worthy useful resource, information at all times assist claims and supply an concept of the place the season is headed. The Awards Circuit Winners Chart is the place Selection retains observe of all of the movies and performances on the street to the Academy Awards. See which actors, artisans and movies have received probably the most awards, and maybe we are able to discover a sign of a shock or two.
Every prize is split into three classes: majors (televised exhibits), guilds (representing trade branches) and critics (regional citations by journalists).
Click on via the chart down beneath with the assorted classes, each standard and “unconventional” alike. After an award is introduced, the chart shall be up to date with the newest winners and every class’s leaders.
UPDATED: Jan. 4, 2021
Selection’s Awards Circuit is residence to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Movie Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards historical past, buzz, information, critiques and sources, the Oscar predictions are up to date repeatedly with the present 12 months’s contenders in all classes. Selection’s Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of 4 phases, operating all 12 months lengthy: Draft, Pre-Season, Common Season and Submit Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will decide how lengthy every section lasts and displayed subsequent to the revision date.
Academy Awards Predictions (All Classes)
2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Movie)
Main Awards
- Critics Alternative Affiliation
- Golden Globes
- Display Actors Guild
- BAFTA Awards
- Administrators Guild of America
- Movie Unbiased Spirit Awards
- Producers Guild of America
Guilds
- American Cinema Editors
- Annie Awards
- Artwork Administrators Guild
- Casting Society of America
- Cinema Audio Society
- Costume Designers Guild
- Administrators Guild of America
- Guild of Music Supervisors
- Hollywood Make-up Artist and Hair Stylist Guild Awards
- Location Managers Guild
- Movement Image Sound Editors
- Producers Guild of America
- Visible Results Society
- World Stunt
- Writers Guild of America
Critics Awards
- African American Movie Critics Affiliation
- Alliance of Girls Movie Journalists
- Asian American Movie Critics
- Austin Movie Critics
- Black Movie Critics Circle
- Boston On-line Movie Critics
- Boston Society of Movie Critics
- British Unbiased Movie Awards
- Capri, Hollywood Awards
- Chicago Movie Critics Affiliation
- Dallas Fort-Price Movie Critics Circle
- Detroit Movie Critics Society
- Florida Movie Critics Circle
- GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Leisure Critics
- Georgia Movie Critics Affiliation
- Gotham Awards
- Houston Movie Critics
- Indiana Movie Journalists Affiliation
- Iowa Movie Critics
- Kansas Movie Critics Circle
- Latino Leisure Journalists Affiliation
- London Movie Critics Circle
- Los Angeles Movie Critics Affiliation
- Nationwide Board of Evaluate
- Nationwide Society of Movie Critics
- Nevada Movie Critics Society
- New Mexico Movie Critics
- New York Movie Critics Circle
- New York Movie Critics On-line
- Oklahoma Movie Critics Circle
- On-line Movie Critics Society
- Philadelphia Movie Critics
- Phoenix Movie Critics Society
- San Diego Movie Critics Circle
- San Francisco Movie Critics
- Seattle Movie Critics
- Southeastern Movie Critics Affiliation
- St. Louis Movie Critics Affiliation
- Utah Movie Critics Affiliation
- Toronto Movie Critics Affiliation
- Vancouver Movie Critics Circle
- Washington D.C. Space Movie Critics
- Girls Movie Critics Circle
Add Comment