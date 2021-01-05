Awards Circuit Winners Chart (2020-2021) Precursor Awards

Following the Oscars race is a science, and whereas your gut-check might be your Most worthy useful resource, information at all times assist claims and supply an concept of the place the season is headed. The Awards Circuit Winners Chart is the place Selection retains observe of all of the movies and performances on the street to the Academy Awards. See which actors, artisans and movies have received probably the most awards, and maybe we are able to discover a sign of a shock or two.

Every prize is split into three classes: majors (televised exhibits), guilds (representing trade branches) and critics (regional citations by journalists).

Click on via the chart down beneath with the assorted classes, each standard and “unconventional” alike. After an award is introduced, the chart shall be up to date with the newest winners and every class’s leaders.

UPDATED: Jan. 4, 2021

Selection’s Awards Circuit is residence to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Movie Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards historical past, buzz, information, critiques and sources, the Oscar predictions are up to date repeatedly with the present 12 months’s contenders in all classes. Selection’s Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of 4 phases, operating all 12 months lengthy: Draft, Pre-Season, Common Season and Submit Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will decide how lengthy every section lasts and displayed subsequent to the revision date.

Academy Awards Predictions (All Classes)

2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Movie)

HFPA

Main Awards

Critics Alternative Affiliation

Golden Globes

Display Actors Guild

BAFTA Awards

Administrators Guild of America

Movie Unbiased Spirit Awards

Producers Guild of America

Guilds

American Cinema Editors

Annie Awards

Artwork Administrators Guild

Casting Society of America

Cinema Audio Society

Costume Designers Guild

Administrators Guild of America

Guild of Music Supervisors

Hollywood Make-up Artist and Hair Stylist Guild Awards

Location Managers Guild

Movement Image Sound Editors

Producers Guild of America

Visible Results Society

World Stunt

Writers Guild of America

Critics Awards